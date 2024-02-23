 Nirlon-RFS Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket: Aishwarya Surve, Siddhant Adhatrao Propel Mumbai Police To Thumping Win
Nirlon-RFS Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket: Aishwarya Surve, Siddhant Adhatrao Propel Mumbai Police To Thumping Win

Mumbai Police, after choosing to bowl, rocked the top half of the MIG CC batting and left them struggling at 80 for five wickets in the 12th over.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 09:49 PM IST
Mumbai Police Gymkhana powered by the match-winning efforts of medium pacer Aishwarya Surve 5 for 33 and top order bat Siddhant Adhatrao 65 runs recorded a thumping six-wicket victory against MIG Cricket Club in a first round match of the Bombay Gymkhana Ltd. organized Nirlon-R.F.S. Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, played under floodlights at the Bombay Gymkhana ground on Thursday night.

In reply to MIG CC’s total of 171 for 9 in 20 overs, Mumbai Police easily crossed the finish line, reaching 175 for the loss of just four wickets in 18.3 overs.

Mumbai Police, after choosing to bowl, rocked the top half of the MIG CC batting and left them struggling at 80 for five wickets in the 12th over. But, left-handed number five bat Sahil Gode who struck an unbeaten 42 runs and number seven bat Om Keshkamat 28 runs repaired the early damage with a solid 58 runs partnership for the sixth wicket. Later, Gode and Shreyas Gurav 17 runs put on a quick 21 runs for the seventh wicket to lift the score to 159 for 7. But, with the addition of just four more runs their innings came to a close.

Opening bowler Surve claimed the wicket of Sheesh Shetty in the first over and then returned back at the death and claimed four wickets to restrict the MIG CC innings.

Later, MIG CC started on a promising note and picked a wicket in the first over and another in the fifth over to reduce Mumbai Police to 35 for 2. But, later Adhatrao’s 49-ball innings with nine boundaries and number four batter Harsh Rane 49 runs ( 31-balls, 3x4s, 2x6s) defied the rival bowlers with some aggressive batting and stitched together a solid association of 115 runs in 10.5 overs to put the Policemen on the road to victory and a place in the semi-final.

Brief scores: MIG Cricket Club 171 for 9, 20 overs (Pragnesh Kanpillewar 45, Sahil Gode 42*, Om Keshkamat 28; Aishwarya Surve 5/33) lost Mumbai Police Gymkhana 175 for 4, 18.3 overs (Siddhant Adhatrao 65 Harsh Rane 49 (31-balls, 3x4s,2x6s); Harsh Tanna 2/31).

