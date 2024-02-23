Tragedy On The Field: Karnataka Cricketer Hoysala YC Collapses And Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest After Match

Hoysala K | Credits: Instagram

Karnataka cricketer Hoysala K passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest on Thursday, February 22. The incident took place when collapsed on the field during the Aegis South Zone tournament in Bengaluru.

Hoysala was immediately taken to the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. The 34-year-old was playing against Tamil Nadu in the aforementioned tournament at RSI ground in Bengaluru.

Hoysala was going for dinner with the team when he was suddenly collapsed on the ground. The medical staff on the ground immediately attended to him and provided CPR in order to revive him. However, cricketer was responding to the treatment and immediately taken to the hospital by an ambulance. The family members were also informed about the incident while he was taken to the hospital.

However, Hoysala was brought to hospital a little late as doctors who examined his body declared him. The 34-year-old was one of the talented cricketers who represented Karnataka team in the U-25 category. He played for Shivamogga Lions in Karnataka Lions.