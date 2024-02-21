Hyderabad Cricket Chief Promises BMW Car, ₹1 Crore Cash To Every Player If Team Wins Ranji Trophy Elite

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Jagan Mohan Rao Arsihnapally has promised expensive gifts and a massive cash reward for the team players if they manage to win the Ranji Trophy in the next three years.

Jagan Mohan Rao announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for the Hyderabad team and ₹50,000 for the standout performers after they won the Ranji Trophy Plate League on Tuesday.

Hyderabad defeated Meghalaya in the final match thanks to outstanding performances from Tanay Thyagarajan, Nitesh Reddy and Pragnay Reddy.

Thyagarajan picked up 10 wickets in the match (five-for in both innings) while both the Reddy's scored centuries in Hyderabad's first innings.

Hyderabad skipper Tilak Varma was presented with the Ranji Trophy Plate by Jagan Mohan Rao after the match. Rao then announced that he will gift a BMW car and ₹1 crore cash to every player if they win the Ranji Trophy Elite League in future.

"I'm thrilled to announce a reward of ₹10 Lakh for the Hyderabad Ranji team and ₹50,000 for the standout performers, in recognition of their winning in Ranji Trophy (Plate).

"On behalf of HCA also promised If the team wins the Ranji Elite Trophy in next 3 years, Rs.1 crore cash reward to the team and BMW Car for each player," Rao tweeted on X.