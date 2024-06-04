 Om Satam, Alefiya Dhansura Emerge Best In GMAAA Junior And Sub-Junior Aquatics Championships
Om, who won four golds, including record-breaking 400m free style event, also added gold in the 1500 mts Free Style event

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
article-image

OM SATAM, of PSP  and Alefiya Dhansura of CCI (Cricket Club of India) were adjudged best  in their respective boys and girls (15-17) age groups as six new individual meet records were established on the concluding day of the GMAAA (Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatics Association’s)  junior and sub-junior Aquatics championships, hosted by Somaiya Sports Academy Swimming pool at Vidyavihar here.

Om , who won four golds, including record-breaking 400m free style event, also   added gold in the 1500 mts Free Style event, to the 800m free style and 200 individual medley events. While CCI’s Alefiya proved to be the best in her age group, as she pipped Naishi Ruhil from Forest Club in the 100m Free Style sprint, setting new record, clocking 01:00.81 secs. Incidentally, Naishi, too, had record-breaking 100m Back Stroke gold to her credit too.

 Forest Club’s Fateh Chahal  had a fruitful outing in the meet as  he ended with was two record-breaking golds in the boys-II category– winning the 100m and 200 Back Stroke events.

article-image

Record- breakers on the final day:

 (Boys – I):  Khaiz Gheewala (Somaiya) - 200m Breast Stroke- 02:34.13. (Old record- Khaiz Gheewala.-02:34.95.  (Boys-II): Dhaiaan Doshi (Otters)50m Back stroke- 00:29.63. (OR- Neel Roy (KG)-00:30.75. (Boys-III): Ayansh Shetty (MGMO)- 100m Back Stroke- 01:25.92. (OR- Om Satam (PSP)- 01:26.56). (Boys-III): Ahaan Dave (Wadala SP)-50m Butterfly- 00:34.57 (OR-Arhaan Abhijit (FC)- 00:35.18. 

 (Girls – I): Alefiya Dhansura (CCI)- 1oom Free Style- 01:00.81 (OR-  Monique Gandhi (KG)- 01:01.19. (Girls – I): Naishi Ruhil Forest Club)- 200m Back Stroke - 02:33.64. (OR- Trisha Kharkhanis (GAF)-02:36.06. Naishi Ruhil (Forest Club) – 100m Backstroke - 01:11.09 (OR- Trisha Karkhanis (GAF) (2016)- 01:12.11.

Individual champions:

1- Boys:  (Gr I): Om Satam (PSP): 4 golds-1 NMR. 2–Boys (Gr II):  Fateh Chahal (Forest Club)-  3 golds- 2 NMR. 3- Boys (Gr III): Rivan Kolahi (MGMO)- 3 golds.

1- Girls: (Gr I ): Alefiya Dhansura CCI)-  2  golds-  1 NMR. 2- Girls: (Gr II): Saanvi Deshwal (Otters)-4 golds. 3. Girls (Gr III): Annika Goplani (Otters)- 1gold;  1 NMR.

article-image

