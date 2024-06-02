GMAAA Junior Meet: Fateh Chahal, Ayansh Shetty & Annika Goplani Set New Swimming Records

FOREST CLUB’S Fateh Chahal and MGMO’s Ayansh Shetty shared the limelight as three new records were set on the opening day of the GMAAA (Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatics Association’s) junior and sub-junior swimming championships, hosted by P.M.Hindu Bath at their swimming pool at Chowpatty here today.

Joining them in the record –breaking spree was Otters Club’s Annika Goplani, who re-wrote the 400m Free Style record in the girls –III section

In fact, both Fateh (who shattered Neel Roys’s 2015 timing of 02:22.95) by clocking 02:21.83 secs ) in the 200m backstroke event and Ayansh (who re-wrote Om Satam’s 2019 timing 00:39.92 secs by clocking 00:39.30 secs. ) in the 50m back stroke boys-II category, also ended a brace of golds each –albeit records eluded them - as Fateh also won gold in the 200m free style, while Ayansh topped in100m breast stroke event.

Among girls category,Otters Club’s Annika outpaced Avantika Desai, of Ozone to win gold in the 400m free style event. Annika, who clocked 05:28.63 secs, thus eclipsed last year’s timing (05:39.27 secs) of Annka Bhatia, of Goregaon Sports Club.

Also excelled was Khar Gymkhana’s Zara Baksi, who won three golds in the 100m breaststroke, 100m butterfly and 200m free style girls (15-17) section. However, like in the earlier Otters Club’s meet, she could not improve upon the old timings.

Results of the record-breakers: 200m Backstroke (Boys-II): Fateh Chahal (Forest Club)- 02:21.83 (old record- Neel Roy (2015)- 02.22.95 secs.

50m Backstroke (Boys-III); Ayansh Shetty (MGMO)-00:39.30 (OR –Om Satam (2019)- 00:39.92 secs.

400m Free style (Girls-III): Annika Goplani (Otters Club)-05:28.63 (OR-Aanika Bhatia (2022)- 05:39.27.