GMAAA Diving Championships: Keya Prabhu, Kabir Rao Emerge Best By Topping Respective Groups

Various age group champions with their trophies. |

Keya Prabhu of CSMSS and Kabir Rao of Otters Club, emerge best in the Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatics (Diving) Championships held at P.M.Hindu Bath.

Both topped in their respective groups by notching up 200.65 and 301.55 points. It was a day overall dominated by CSMSS divers as their Neha Paste and Swaraj Lad too were adjudged best in their girls and boys group II.

Individual champions: GIRLS (Gr 1)- Keya Prabhu (CSMSS). (Gr.II): Neha Paste (CSMSS). (Gr.III) Nishita Thakkur ((PMHB). (Gr. IV): Anika Chaurashiya (MGMO).

BOYS (Gr.1): Kabir Rao(Otters). (Gr.2): Swaraj Lad (CSMSS). (Gr.III): Ayansh Kejriwal (PMHB). (Gr.IV): Neev Vikrant (GSC).

Results of all the finals:

GIRLS (Group I)- 1MTR SPRING BOARD DIVING: 1- Keya Prabhu (CSMSS) -200.65 ; 2. Pari Suvarna (PMHB)- 135.90; 3. Jiya Shah (CSMSS) – 117.50. GIRLS (Group II)- 3 MTR SPRING BOARD DIVING: 1- Neha Paste (CSMSS) – 137.70; 2. Ananya Tirlotkar (CSMSS)- 117.45; 3. Jhanvi Purswani (MGM)- 67.35. GIRLS (Group III)- 1MTR SPRINGBOARD DIVING:NishitaThakkur (PMHB)-124.95; 2. Mihika Pangale (MGMO)- 117.05; 3. Geetika Salian (CSMSS)- 74.40; p[GIRLS (Group IV)- 1MTR SPRINGBOARD DIVING: 1. Anika Chaurasiya (MGMO)- 99.85; 2. Ashana Munde 71.25; 3. Shrishti Kolhare (PMHB)- 45.75.

BOYS (Group I)- 3MTRS SPRINGBOARD DIVING :1. Kabir Rao (Otters) – 301.55; 2. Anvesh Harne (GSC) -211.45’ 3. Om Kadam ((GSC)- 208. 65. BOYS (Group II)- 3MTRS SPRINGBOARD DIVING: 1. Swaraj Lad (CSMSS) – 307.15; 2. Shreyansh Sakpal (MGMO) – 191.90. BOYS (Group III): 1MTR SPRINGBOARD DIVING: 1. Arjun Badhe (CSMSS) – 157.85; 2. Akhil Kejriwal (PMHB)- 131.30’ 3. Anuved Narka (PMHB)- 38.95. BOYS (Group IV): 1MTR SPRINGBOARD DIVING: 1.Neev Vikrant (GSC)- 69.30; 2. Dhanbir Kapoor (GSC)- 60.30; 3. Heramb Sawant (CSMSS)- 52.55.