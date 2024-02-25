Nirlon-RFS Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket: Ishan Mulchandani Slams Century To Propel Parsee Gymkhana Into Final

Opening batsman Ishan Mulchandani exhibited his solid batting prowess and smashed a blistering century, 118 runs, the first of the competition, to power Parsee Gymkhana to a comfortable 42-run win against Mumbai Police Gymkhana in a semi-final match of the Bombay Gymkhana Ltd. organized Nirlon-R.F.S. Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, played under floodlights at the Bombay Gymkhana ground, late Saturday night.

The attacking batter Mulchandani, who had scored 75 runs in the previous match, continued to bat in the same aggressive manner and belted the Mumbai Police bowling attack to all corners of this iconic ground. His magnificent effort came from just 70 balls and was studded with 13 exquisite shots to the boundary ropes and two well-timed sixes which helped Parsee Gymkhana close their innings at a healthy 206 for two wickets from the 20 overs.

Mulchandani’s opening partner Kevin D’Almeida scored a 25-ball 38 runs while number three bat Aditya Tare chipped in with a quick 37 runs to boost the total and set the policemen a daunting task to score 207 runs for victory.

Later, Parsee Gymkhana’s bowling department clinically carried out their duties by tormenting the Mumbai Police batsmen and restricting them to 164 for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Only two Police batters Sunil Patil 57 runs (33-balls, 6×4s,3×6s) and Siddhanth Adhatrao unbeaten 31 runs (32-balls, 4×4) tried to defy the rival bowlers, but got no support from their teammates and finished on the losing side. Parsee Gymkhana bowlers , Siddharth Raut 2 for 17, Sagar Chhabaria 3 for 26, Dev Patel 2 for 23 and Sagar Udeshi 2 for 33).

Brief scores – Semi-finals: Parsee Gymkhana 206 for 2, 20 overs (Ishan Mulchandani 118* (70-balls, 13×4s,2×6s, Kevin Almeida 38 (25-balls, 1×4,2×6s), Aditya Tare 37 (24-balls, 5×4s) beat Police Gymkhana 164 for 9, 20 overs (Sunil Patil 57 (33-balls, 6×4s,3×6s), Siddhanth Adhatrao 31* (32-balls, 4×4); Sagar Chhabaria 3/26, Dev Patel 2/23, Siddharth Raut 2/17, Sagar Udeshi 2/33). Result: Parsee Gymkhana won by 42 runs.