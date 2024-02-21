Nirlon-RFS Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket: Bombay Gymkhana Registers Superb Victory

Hosts Bombay Gymkhana snatched a tight ‘Super’ over victory against Islam Gymkhana in a first round match of the Bombay Gymkhana Ltd. organized Nirlon-R.F.S. Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, played under floodlights at the Bombay Gymkhana ground on Tuesday night.

The match finished in an exciting tie and in the Super over Islam Gymkhana batting first lost two wickets of opening batsmen Pravin Deshetti (4 runs) and Sairaj Patil (1 runs) and managed to make just five runs from five balls. In reply, Bombay Gymkhana easily scored 12 runs from five deliveries with Agni Chopra smashed a six in his knock of seven runs and Sujay Thakkar scored four runs to scrape through the second round.

Earlier, Bombay Gymkhana powered by the solid knock of opener Sumeir Zaveri who cracked a solid 48-ball 78 runs amassed a challenging total of 204 for 5 wickets from their 20 overs. Zaveri's rapid innings was laced with nine sweetly-timed shots to the boundary ropes and two towering sixes. He received excellent support from Sujay Thakkar 40 runs, Agni Chopra 38 runs and captain Parag Khanapurkar 26 runs which lifted the total.

In reply, Islam Gymkhana batted aggressively and stayed in the chase but were unable to reach the winning target as they settled for 204 for 8 wickets in 20 overs and the match was tied. Sairaj Patil top-scored with 75 runs (45-balls, 9x4s, 1x6s), Sufiyan Shaikh 32 runs and Salman Ahmed unbeated 28 runs ensured they stayed in the fight. Bombay Gymkhana’s Yash Dicholkar took 3 wickets for 44 runs to keep the rival batter in check.

In the Super over Islam Gymkhana managed to score five runs but lost two wickets R.F.S. Talyarkhan Cricket Tournament 2023-2024

Brief scores: Bombay Gymkhana 204 for 5, 20 overs (Sumeir Zaveri 78 (48-b, 9x4s,2x6s), Sujay Thakkar 40, Agni Chopra 38, Parag Khanapurkar 26) beat Islam Gymkhana 204 for 8, 20 overs (Sairaj Patil 75 (45-balls, 9x4s, 1x6s), Sufiyan Shaikh 32, Salman Ahmed 28*; Yash Dicholkar 3/44). Match tied.

Super Over: Islam Gymkhana 5 for 2 wickets (Pravin Deshetti 4*) lost Bombay Gymkhana 12 for no loss (Agni Chopra 7*, Sujay Thakkar 4*).