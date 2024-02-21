SRH Cricketer Abhishek Sharma Summoned For Questioning After Surat-Based Model Commits Suicide: Report

Abhishek Sharma |

With a 28-year-old model named Tania Singh in Surat committing suicide on February 19th, Tuesday, SunRisers Hyderabad cricketer Abhishek Sharma has been summoned by the cops for questioning. The spin-bowling all-rounder has reportedly been in contact with the model due to which the 23-year-old has come into the spotlight.

According to police sources, as reported by Gujarat Tak, there exists several hidden secrets in Tania's call details and the last phone call she made to was Abhishek Sharma. As per the report, Tania came to her house last night and committed suicide late in the night. In the morning, the family found her hanging.

Abhishek Sharma has been part of the SunRisers Hyderabad since the 2019 edition:

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder has been part of the Orange Army since 2019 and played for the Delhi Capitals and Delhi Daredevils in the 2018 season. In 47 IPL matches, the youngster has mustered 892 runs at 22.87 with a promising strike rate of 137.23 with 4 half-centuries.

Abhishek Sharma provided a perfect start to @SunRisers's memorable chase and he becomes our Top Performer from the second innings of the #RRvSRH contest in the #TATAIPL.



A look at his batting summary. pic.twitter.com/kOxcLAvUEP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2023

He also featured in 24 first-class matches and 53 List A games, mustering over 2000 runs in those. As far as top-level cricket goes, Abhishek captained India to victory in the U-19 Asia Cup edition in 2016, but was replaced as captain by Prithvi Shaw in the 2018 U-19 World Cup.

Despite not being captain, he remained an integral member of the title-winning squad as they beat Australia in the final to lift the trophy.