Delhi: Man Dies After Being Hit, Dragged By Car Driven By Minor In Samaypur Badli; CCTV Captures Chilling Moment

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old man died after being hit and dragged along by a car that was being driven by a 16-year-old boy in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Saturday, 23 August. According to reports, the man was dragged for 600 metres before the minor stopped the car and fled the scene, leaving the victim writhing in pain. Shortly after the accident, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

CCTV footage of the fatal incident that took place on Saturday evening has recently come to light. The footage shows the man trapped under the engine of a moving red car.

The driver dragged him on the road for about 600 metres. Later, the young man's body was found near gate number 5 of the NDPL office. His body had multiple injuries and his clothes were torn.

DCP Hareshwar stated that the accused minor was aware that the injured person was trapped under his car. CCTV footage showed that he stopped the car briefly, but then accelerated and drove away at high speed.