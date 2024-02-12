 Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 Cricket: Jitesh Raut Sparkles In Mira Bhayander Lions' Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsNavi Mumbai Premier League T20 Cricket: Jitesh Raut Sparkles In Mira Bhayander Lions' Win

Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 Cricket: Jitesh Raut Sparkles In Mira Bhayander Lions' Win

In the inaugural match, Mira Bhayander Lions defeated Koparkhairane Titans by 130 for 5 in 18.5 overs. The Koparkhairane Titans scored 124 for 6 in 20 overs while batting first.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 09:18 PM IST
article-image

Jitesh Raut's aggressive half-century helped defending champions Mira Bhayander Lions beat Koparkhairane Titans by five wickets to get off to a winning start in the second Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 Cricket Tournament organized by Mazgaon Cricket Club in association with Rose Merck.

In the inaugural match, Mira Bhayander Lions defeated Koparkhairane Titans by 130 for 5 in 18.5 overs.

The Koparkhairane Titans scored 124 for 6 in 20 overs while batting first. Beans Neoth scored 46 runs off 39 balls, hitting three fours and as many sixes, while guiding the team to a century.

After that, Ashwin Shelke scored 26 runs. Amit Pandey and Kistar Dafedar took two wickets each in this innings.

Read Also
2nd MCA Junior College Cricket Tournament: Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College Record Comfortable...
article-image

Chasing this number, Jitesh Raut made a blistering half-century of 71 runs to pave the way for the team to win. Jitesh hit seven fours and five sixes while knocking 71 runs off 48 balls. Vinayak Bhoir scored 24 runs unbeaten with one four and two sixes. Vidyadhar Kant dismissed two batsmen in this innings.

Brief scoreboard: Koparkhairane Titans: 124 for 6 in 20 overs (Beans Neoth 46, Ashwin Shelke 26, Amit Pandey 4-18-2, Kistar Dafedar 3-23-2) lost vs Mira Bhayander Lions: 130 for 5 in 18.4 overs ( Jitesh Raut 71, Vinayak Bhoir not out 24, Vidyadhar Kamat 3-25-2.) Man of the Match: Jitesh Raut.

Read Also
2nd MCA Junior College Cricket: Abhinav Saha And Krish Parikh Guide Khalsa College To Victory
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haldwani Unrest Triggers Exodus Among Muslim Residents Amid Fear Of Police Action

Haldwani Unrest Triggers Exodus Among Muslim Residents Amid Fear Of Police Action

Sweden: Blast Rocks Liseberg Amusement Park As Water Ride Explodes After Fire, Terrifying Video...

Sweden: Blast Rocks Liseberg Amusement Park As Water Ride Explodes After Fire, Terrifying Video...

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar-Led JDU-BJP Government Wins Floor Test With Support From 129 MLAs, Opposition...

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar-Led JDU-BJP Government Wins Floor Test With Support From 129 MLAs, Opposition...

IND vs ENG: Another Blow For India As KL Rahul Officially Ruled Out Of Rajkot Test, Sarfaraz Khan &...

IND vs ENG: Another Blow For India As KL Rahul Officially Ruled Out Of Rajkot Test, Sarfaraz Khan &...

'Remember When It Was Hard And It Was Overwhelming': Rishabh Pant Updates On His Progress Ahead Of...

'Remember When It Was Hard And It Was Overwhelming': Rishabh Pant Updates On His Progress Ahead Of...