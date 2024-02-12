Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 Cricket: Jitesh Raut Sparkles In Mira Bhayander Lions' Win

Jitesh Raut's aggressive half-century helped defending champions Mira Bhayander Lions beat Koparkhairane Titans by five wickets to get off to a winning start in the second Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 Cricket Tournament organized by Mazgaon Cricket Club in association with Rose Merck.

In the inaugural match, Mira Bhayander Lions defeated Koparkhairane Titans by 130 for 5 in 18.5 overs.

The Koparkhairane Titans scored 124 for 6 in 20 overs while batting first. Beans Neoth scored 46 runs off 39 balls, hitting three fours and as many sixes, while guiding the team to a century.

After that, Ashwin Shelke scored 26 runs. Amit Pandey and Kistar Dafedar took two wickets each in this innings.

Chasing this number, Jitesh Raut made a blistering half-century of 71 runs to pave the way for the team to win. Jitesh hit seven fours and five sixes while knocking 71 runs off 48 balls. Vinayak Bhoir scored 24 runs unbeaten with one four and two sixes. Vidyadhar Kant dismissed two batsmen in this innings.

Brief scoreboard: Koparkhairane Titans: 124 for 6 in 20 overs (Beans Neoth 46, Ashwin Shelke 26, Amit Pandey 4-18-2, Kistar Dafedar 3-23-2) lost vs Mira Bhayander Lions: 130 for 5 in 18.4 overs ( Jitesh Raut 71, Vinayak Bhoir not out 24, Vidyadhar Kamat 3-25-2.) Man of the Match: Jitesh Raut.