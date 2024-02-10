2nd MCA Junior College Cricket Tournament: Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College Record Comfortable Victory

Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College charged to an easy 10-wicket victory against Kirti College in a third round match of the 2nd MCA Junior College Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, sponsored by Rizvi College Sports Club and played at the National CC ground, Cross Maidan.

Sent in to bat, Kirti College were dismissed for a low total of 96 all out in 35 overs. The main batters for Kirto College was Vedant Mayekar 38 runs and Mridul Manohar 23 runs, while Jhunjhunwala bowlers Sarvesh Dalvi 4 for 7 and Saeesh Thange 2 for 8 were responsible to restricting the opponents to a meagre total.

In reply, Jhunjhunwala College without any problems surpassed the winning target reaching 97 for no loss in just 13.4 overs. Opening batters Sarth Waghela and Sidhant Kevat were unbeaten in 44 and 43 runs respectively to complete the convincing win.

In other matches, KES B.K. Shroff College Guru Nanak Khalsa College by seven wickets and IES Junior College recorded a six wickets victory against R.A. Podar College.

B.K. Shroff College defeated Khalsa College by seven wickets. Batting first Khalsa College managed to score only 86 runs all out in 31.4 overs. Shirish Patil and Yash Pai scored 26 and 23 runs respectively, while B.K. College bowlers Amit Jaiswal 3 for 15, Sanchit Kadam 3 for 27, Sairaj Nair 2 for 19 claimed the wickets. In reply B.K. Shroff College scored 89 runs for 3 wickets in 17.2 overs. Kesar Upadhyay was unbeaten on 34 runs and Vansh Arbarat made 26 runs. Khalsa College’s Krish Parikh took 2 for 28.

IES Junior College also recorded a comfortable six-wicket victory R.A. Podar College in another match. Podar College scored 118 all out in 32.2 overs with Gautam Sathe 28 runs and Naman Jhawar 23 runs lifting the innings. In reply, IES Junior College cruised to victory making 119 runs for 4 wickets in 23.2 overs. Krish Singh 43 runs, Harsh Darji 26 runs and Arush Patankar 23 runs steered IES College to victory.

Brief scores: G.N. Khalsa College 86 all out, 31.4 overs (Shirish Patil 26, Yash Pai 23; Amit Jaiswal 3/15, Sanchit Kadam 3/27, Sairaj Nair 2/19) lost to KES B.K. College 89 for 3, 17.2 overs (Kesar Upadhyay 34*, Vansh Arbarat 26; Krish Parikh 2/28).

R.A. Podar College 118 all out, 32.2 overs (Gautam Sathe 28, Naman Jhawar 23) lost IES Junior College 119 for 4, 23.2 overs (Krish Singh 43, Harsh Darji 26, Arush Patankar 23).

Kirti College 96 all out, 35 over (Vedant Mayekar 38, Mridul Manohar 23; Sarvesh Dalvi 4/7, Saeesh Thange 2/8) lost R. Jhunjhunwala College 97 for no loss, 13.4 overs (Sarth Waghela 44*, Sidhant Kevat 43*).