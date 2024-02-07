2nd MCA Junior College Cricket: Abhinav Saha And Krish Parikh Guide Khalsa College To Victory

Guru Nanak Khalsa College produced another solid combined performance and defeated Nirmal Memorial College by a whopping 120 runs in a third round match of the 2nd MCA Junior College Cricket Tournament, sponsored by Rizvi College Sports Club and played at the United CC ground, Cross Maidan, on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, Khalsa College suffered early setbacks losing three wickets with just 10 runs on the board before recovering to post a challenge total of 276 for 9 wickets in 38 overs. Opener Abhinav Saha put the innings back on track as he went after opposition bowling and scored a dashing 78 runs from 83 balls with six hits to the boundary ropes and three massive sixes. Sairaj Sanap scored a rapid run-a-ball 53 runs and Sai Sanil and Ayush Ghare added 29 and 27 runs to swell the innings. Nirmal bowlers Chetan Sakpal 3 for 28, Viklap Shetty 2 for 16 and Prince Goswami 2 for 49 got the wickets.

Later, Khalsa College left-arm spinner Krish Parikh 4 for 29, Yash Pai 2 for 26 and Silvano Nadar 2 for 30 did well to dismiss Nirmal Memorial College for 156 in 30.2 overs. Krishna Patil 73 runs and Viklap Shetty 27 runs tried to keep them in the fight.

In other matches, IES Junior College defeated K.M. Agarwal College by a comfortable six wickets and KES College recorded a fluent 5-wicket win against Tarapur Vidya Mandir College.

Brief scores: Tarapur Vidya Mandir College 119 all out, 31.3 overs (Pramesh Budha 53, Pratham Meher 24; Vansh Akbari 4/21, Rudra Tank 2/19, Sanchit Kadam 2/21) lost KES College 120 for 5, 20.4 overs (Amit Jaiswal 28, Sanchit Kadam 25*, Roshan Gupta 21; Pramesh Budha 2/14).

G.N. Khalsa College 276 for 9, 38 overs (Abhinav Saha 78, Sairaj Sanap 53, Sai Sanil 29, Ayush Ghare 27; Chetan Sakpal 3/28, Viklap Shetty 2/16, Prince Goswami 2/49) beat Nirmal Memorial College 156 all out, 30.2 overs (Krishna Patil 73, Viklap Shetty 27; Krish Parikh 4/29, Yash Pai 2/26, Silvano Nadar 2/30).

K.M. Agarwal College 135 all out, 38.3 overs (Joel Pellisery 32*, Rishi Murudkar Raj 23, Raj Patil 22; Agasthya Bangera 4/30, Namaan Pushpak 3/17, Harsh Darji 2/20) lost IES Junior College 136 for 4, 24.2 overs (Satyam Yadav 56, Aaryan Punja 30; Raj Patil 2/43).