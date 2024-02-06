2nd MCA Junior College Cricket Tournament: Omkar Patankar Shines For Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala Junior College

Leading by example skipper Omkar Patankar smashed a match-winning century 106 runs to steer Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala Junior College to a comfortable seven-wicket victory against Thakur College in a third round match of the 2nd MCA Junior College Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, sponsored by Rizvi College Sports Club and played at the Sunder CC ground, Cross Maidan, on Tuesday.

Electing to bat first, Thakur College scored 216 for 4 wickets from their 40 overs. Top order batsman Aryan Sakpal made 79 runs (63-balls, 7x4s) and opener Anant Desai scored 70 runs (96-balls, 6x4s), while Sansarkar Pansarkar chipped in with 36 runs to prop the innings. Anmol Singh 2 for 52 was the most successful Jhunjhunwala bowler.

In reply, Jhunjhunwala batters without too many setbacks chased down the target reaching 217 for 3 wickets in 38.4 overs. The number three bat, Patankar led the charge scoring his ton from 104 balls and with 13 hit to the boundary ropes and one six. He was ably supported by opening bat Sarth Waghela who scored 67 runs (97-balls, 6x4s). Thakur College’s Aftab Manihar claimed 2 for 49 runs.

In other matches, Anjuman Islam Allana College defeated S.K. Somaiya College by four wickets and Kirti College snatched a 19-run win against SDSM College in another encounter.

Brief scores: Thakur College 216 for 4, 40 overs (Aryan Sakpal 79 (63-balls, 7x4s), Anant Desai 70 (96-balls, 6x4s), Sansarkar Pansarkar 36; Anmol Singh 2/52) lost to R.J. Junior College 217 for 3, 38.4 overs (Omkar Patankar 106* (104-balls, 13x4s, 1x6); Sarth Waghela 67 (97-balls, 6x4s); Aftab Manihar 2/49).

Kirti College 224 for 7, 40 overs (Rudra Sakula 98, Aviral Dubey 50, Mandar Sawant 24; Sujal Shetty 2/30, Masum Bafna 2/36, Aayush Vaity 2/50) beat SDMS College 205 for 9, 40 overs (Shruv Patil 40, Meet Patil 36, Vansh Tamore, 26, Sujay Shetty 25*, Aayush Vaity 21).

S. K. Somaiya College 128 all out, 29 overs (Yuvam Chedda 22, Dhruv Asthana 22; Aayan Ansari 3/23, Harsh Tandel 3/36, Aston Omar 2/31, Rayan Shaikh 2/37) lost Anjuman Islam Allana College 131 for 6, 34.4 overs (Omar Aston 42*, Rahul Pandey 27).