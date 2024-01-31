2nd MCA Women’s Cricket League: Sejal Vishwakarma Sparkles As Sainath Sports Club Beat MIG Cricket Club

An impressive batting by left-handed opening bat Sejal Vishwakarma 65 runs powered Sainath Sports Club to a comfortable four wicket victory against MIG Cricket Club in a fifth round Div-C match of the 2nd MCA Women’s Cricket League played at the Sainath CC ground, Virar on Tuesday.

Batting first, MIG CC could only manage to score 157 for 7 wickets from their 40 overs. Mahak Mistri top-scored with 55 runs and Mitali Govekar added 26 runs. Saniya Raut 2 for 23 was the most successful Sainath bowler. Later, Sainath SC surpassed the winning target reaching 158 for 6 wickets in 29.1 overs. Leading from the front Sejal solid knock came from 72 balls and contained 10 shots to the boundary ropes. Aanshu Pal contributed 20 runs, while MIG CC bowlers Khyati Swain 3 for 50 and Mahak Mistri 2 for 31 tried to put up a fight.

In another match, National CC defeated Oriental CC by 6 wickets at the Our's CC ground, Virar. National CC dismissed Oriental CC for a paltry 113 runs in 31 overs. Seema Prajapati and Siddhi Kamthe scored 43 and 23 runs respectively, while Tanisha Sharma 3 for 15, Rennie Fernandes 2 for 10, Arya Davane 2 for 22 and Poorva Kende 2 for 43 shared the wickets. In response, National CC easily chased the target making 117 for 4 wickets in just 22 overs. Dhruvi Trivedi 24 runs and Jagruti Bhoi 21 runs steered National to victory. Sidhi Kamthe took 2 for 18 runs.

Brief scores – Div C: Oriental CC 113 all out, 31 overs (Seema Prajapati 43, Siddhi Kamthe 23; Tanisha Sharma 3/15, Rennie Fernandes 2/10, Arya Davane 2/22, Poorva Kende 2/43) lost National CC 117 for 4, 22 overs (Dhruvi Trivedi 24, Jagruti Bhoi 21; Sidhi Kamthe 2/18). Result: National CC won by 6 wickets.

MIG Cricket Club 157 for 7, 40 overs (Mahak Mistri 55, Mitali Govekar 26; Saniya Raut 2/23) lost Sainath SC 158 for 6, 29.1 overs (Sejal Ashok Vishwakarma 65 (72-balls, 10x4s), Aanshu Ramesh Pal 20; Khyati Swain 3/50, Mahak Mistri 2/31). Result: Sainath SC won by 4 wickets.

Matunga Gymkhana 194 all out, 40 overs (Ankita Gaikar 54, Verda Knarade 33, Juhi Rawat 29, Anisha Kamble 26; Samiya Hussain 5/33, Unnati Naik 2/28) beat Dashing SC 143 all out, 33 overs (Eesha Varma 37, Samiya Hussain 22; Jahnavi Bhosale 3/28, Diya Chalwad 3/42, Ananya Shetty 2/21). Result: Matunga Gymkhana won by 51 runs.