2nd MCA Women's Cricket League: All-Round Performance Powers Maharashtra Young Cricketers To Big Victory

The combined performances of batswomen Sanaya Joshi and Pavithra Iyengar and bowlers Akshaya Shinde and Ritika Yadav inspired Maharashtra Young Cricketers (MYC) to register a thumping 154-run victory over Mandvi Muslim Sports Club in a fifth round Div-D match of the 2nd MCA Women’s Cricket League played at the Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana ground on Tuesday.

Choosing to bat, MYC powered by the aggressive knocks from middle-order bats Sanaya who cracked a 91-ball 75 runs and Pavithra’s 94-ball 60 runs amassed a massive total of 230 for 7 wickets in 35 overs. Mandvi Muslim bowlers Mugdha Pisat 3 for 40 and Reeya Bhavsar 3 for 42 managed to get the wickets.

In reply, MYC’s left-arm spinners Akshaya and Ritika were effective and destroyed the opposition batting dismissing them for a paltry 76 all out in 26 overs. Akshaya finished with an impressive 5 wickets for 15 runs and Ritika claimed 3 wickets for 8 runs.

Read Also MCA Young Comrade Shield: Mumbai Police Gymkhana Record Comfortable Win Against Victory Cricket Club

In another match of the same division, P.J. Hindu Gymkhana outplayed Indian Dynamite CC romping to a fluent 10-wicket victory.

Indian Dynamite batting first were bowled out for a low 83 runs in 20.4 overs. Later, Hindu Gymkhana easily reached 86 for no loss in 10.2 overs. Openers Riddhi Goswami scored an unbeaten 28 runs and Ananua Iyer carried the team to victory scoring an unbeaten 34 runs.

Brief scores - Div-D: Indian Dynamite CC 83 all out, 20.4 overs (Dhanashree Lawande 34, Diksha Patil 20; Saniya Shete 4/12, Shefali Kokare 3/15, Aarchi Yadav 2/14) lost P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 86 for no loss, 10.2 overs (Riddhi Goswami 28*, Ananua Iyer 34*). Result: P.J. Hindu Gymkhana won by 10 wickets.

Maharashtra Young Cricketers 230 for 7, 35 overs (Sanaya Joshi 75, Pavithra Iyengar 60; Mugdha Pisat 3/40, Reeya Bhavsar 3/42) beat Mandvi Muslim SC 76 all out, 26 overs (Kashvi Hosalkar 31; Akshaya Shinde 5/15, Ritika Yadav 3/8). Result: Maharashtra Young Cricketers won by 154 runs.