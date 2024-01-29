MCA Young Comrade Shield: Mumbai Police Gymkhana Record Comfortable Win Against Victory Cricket Club

Mumbai Police Gymkhana recorded a 6-wicket victory against Victory Cricket Club in a second round match of the MCA Young Comrade Shield cricket tournament 2023-2024 and played at the Police Gymkhana ground.

Batting first, Victory CC were bowled out for 113 runs in 38.5 overs. A. Zimare was the lone batter to make 46 runs. Yogesh Patil 2 for 33, Shreeyansh Bogar 4 for 43 and Aditya Singh 3 for 18 claimed the wickets. Later, Mumbai Police easily reached 114 for 4 wickets in 28 overs. Sunil Patil 36 runs, Yogesh Patil unbeaten 30 runs and Tanish Meher unbeaten 24 runs saw the Police team romp to victory.

Meanwhile, middle order batsman Gaurish Jadhav hogged the limelight cracking 159 runs as Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) defeated Parkophene Cricketer on the basis of better quotient in their quarter-final match.

KSA amassed a huge total of 358 for 7 in 70 overs. Sufiyan Shaikh scored 91 runs and Ankeet Chavan made 39 runs to swell their innings. Parkophene bowlers Satyam Yadav 3 for 78 and Aditya Giri 2 for 57 were the successful bowlers. Later, Parkophene Cricketers managed to make 355 for 9 in 69 at the end of the day's play. As a result KSA were declared winners on better quotient.

Brief scores: Karnatak Sporting Association 358 for 7, 70 overs (Gaurish Jadhav 159, Sufiyan Shaikh 91, Ankeet Chavan 39; Satyam Yadav 3/78, Aditya Vinod Giri 2/57) beat Parkophene Cricketers 355 for 9, 69 overs (Japjeet Singh 103, Ninad Kadam 63, Aditya Giri 58; Aishwary Surve 3/61, Ankeet Chavan 2/115). Result: Karnatak SA won on better quotient.

Victory CC 113 all out, 38.5 overs (A. Zimare 46; Y. Patil 2/33, S. Bogar 4/43, Aditya Singh 3/18) lost Mumbai Police Gymkhana 114 for 4, 28 overs (Sunil Patil 36, Yogesh Patil 30*, Tanish Meher 24*). Result: Mumbai Police Gymkhana won by 6 wickets.