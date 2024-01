2nd MCA Women’s Cricket League: Avani's All-Round Performance Propels Bhiwandi Taluka To Victory

Avani Khandagale’s impressive all-round performances, 59 runs and 5 wickets for 22 runs, was the highlight of Bhawani Taluka Cricket Association’s comfortable 61-runs victory against Mandvi Muslim Cricket Club in a fourth round Div-D match of the 2nd MCA Women’s Cricket League played at the Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana ground.

Sent in to bat, Bhiwandi Taluka were restricted to 173 all out in 39 overs. Middle-order batswoman Avani propped the innings with a patient 90-ball knock which contained nine boundaries. Shruti Desai contributed 23 runs to the total. Mandvi Muslim bowlers Mugdha Pisat 3 for 27, Kanku Ahir 2 for 25 and Reeya Bhavasar 2 for 33 claimed the wickets.

Later, off-spinner Avani tormented the Mandvi Muslim batters and dismissed them for 112 runs in 26.5 overs. All-rounder Kanku Ahir 47 runs and Shrushti Buhkawar 36 runs tried to keep Mandvi Muslim in the chase, but the remaining batter failed with the bat. Avani received brilliant support from Tanvi Chavan 3 for 30 and Bhakti Godambe 2 for 12 to complete the win.

In other matches, Maharashtra Young Cricketers off-spinner Savita Lad claimed 3 wickets for 5 runs which her team defeat P.J. Hindu Gymkhana by a massive 78-runs. Bhama Cricket Club also registered a huge 69-run victory against Indian Dynamite CC in the third match of the day.

Brief score: Div-D: Maharashtra Young Cricketers 164 all out, 38.1 overs (Sanaya Joshi 41, Pavithra Iyendar 22; Aarchit Yadav 4/12, Vedangi Ayare 2/21) beat P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 86 all out, 30.5 overs (Savita Lad 3/5, Ritika Yadav 2/17, Akshaya Shinde 2/33). Result: Maharashtra YC won by 78 runs.

Bhiwandi Taluka CA 173 all out, 39 overs (Avani Khandagale 59 Shruti Desai 23; Mugdha Pisat 3/27, Kanku Ahir 2/25, Reeya Bhavasar 2/33) beat Mandvi Muslim CC 112 all out, 26.5 overs (Kanku Ahir 47, Shrushti Buhkawar 36; Avani Khandagale 5/22, Tanvi Chavan 3/30, Bhakti Godambe 2/12). Result: Bhiwandi Taluka CA won by 61 runs.

Bhama CC 227 for 5 38 overs (Preity Iyer 77, Ashwini Mohite 28, Ananya Devlekar 22; Madhura Dhadke 3/43) beat Indian Dynamite CC 158 all out, 35.3 overs (Mugdha Parte 37, Ashira Patil 32*, Myra Londhe 23; Mudra Khedekar 4/32, Kavya Bhagwat 2/30). Result: Bhama CC won by 69 runs.