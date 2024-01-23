2nd MCA Women’s Cricket League: Mehek Mistry Stars In MIG Cricket Club's Big Win

Top-order batswomen Mehek Mistry batted confidently cracking a 117-ball 94 runs and guide MIG Cricket Club to a comfortable 59-run victory against Dashing Sports Club in a third round Div-C match of the 2nd MCA Women’s Cricket League played at the Ours CC ground, Virar on Tuesday.

MIG CC, powered by Mehek’s solid effort which contained 16 well-struck hit to the ropes, amassed a massive total of 202 for 5 wickets from 40 overs. Mehek’s teammate and opening bat Riya Doshi scored 36 runs to lift the innings. Later, MIG Cricket Club bowled out Dashing CC for 143 in 34.3 overs. Samiya Hussain was the only batter to make 28 runs. MIG bowlers Dhiti Verma 3 for 31, Mehek Mistry 2 for 10 and Anisha Rout 2 for 40 claimed the wickets.

In another match, Matunga Gymkhana scored a commanding 100-run win against Oriental Cricket Club.

Matunga Gymkhana piled up a huge challenging total of 263 for 4 wickets. The leading batters were Anisha Kamble 57 runs, Ankita Gaikar 55 runs and Mahek Patel unbeaten 52 runs propped the total.

Oriental CC’s number three batswoman Kshitija Sawant singled-handedly took the responsibility of trying to surpass the wining target, but she did not get any support from the remaining batters who were dismissed cheaply.

Kshitija scored 101 runs (98-balls, 14x4s,1x6), but her solid innings went in vain as the team suffered a huge defeat. Matunga Gymkhana bowlers Juhi Rawat 2 for 17, Jahnavi Bhosle 2 for 29, Anannya Shetty 2 for 30, and Diya Chalwad 2 for 36 shared the wickets.

Brief scores - Div-C: MIG Cricket Club 202 for 5, 40 overs (Mehek Mistry 94 (117-balls, 16x4s), Riya Doshi 36) beat Dashing SC 143 all out, 34.3 overs (Samiya Hussain 28; Dhiti Verma 3/31, Mehek Mistry 2/10, Anisha Rout 2/40). Result: MIG CC won by 59 runs.

Matunga Gymkhana 263 for 4, 38 overs (Anisha Kamble 57, Ankita Gaikar 55, Mahek Patel 52*) beat Oriental CC 163 for 9, 40 overs (Kshitija Sawant 101 (98-balls, 14x4s,1x6); Juhi Rawat 2/17, Jahnavi Bhosle 2/29, Anannya Shetty 2/30, Diya Chalwad 2/36). Result: Matunga Gymkhana won by 100 runs.