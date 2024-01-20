MCA Women's Cricket League: Nirmiti Yadav's All-Round Effort Goes In Vain As MIG Cricket Club Beat Oriental CC

Oriental Cricket Club’s all-rounder Nirmiti Yadav fine performances 5 for 42 and unbeaten 82-ball 53 runs went in vain and MIG Cricket Club clinched a comfortable 29-run victory in a second round Div-C match of the 2nd MCA Women’s Cricket League at the MIG CC ground.

Batting first, MIG Cricket Club reached 210 for 8 wickets from their 40 overs. MIG CC’s leading batters were Anisha Rout 56 runs (68-balls, 8x4s), Mitali Govekar 43 runs (52-balls, 3x4s), Riya Doshi 26 runs and Dhiti Verma unbeaten 21 runs which boosted their innings. Besides Nirmiti fine bowling spell, teammate Siddhi Kamathe claimed 2 for 18 runs.

In reply, the Oriental Cricket Club batters struggled against the MIG CC bowlers and were restricted to 181 for 9 in 38 overs. Nirmiti Yadav was unbeaten on 53 runs and Kshitija Sawant scored 20 runs. MIG CC bowlers Thia Ganatra 2 for 18 and Mitali Govekar 2 for 19 claimed the wickets.

In another match of the same division, Dashing Sports Club defeated Sainath Sports Club by a convincing 6-wicket margin.

Brief scores – Div-C: MIG Cricket Club 210-8 (Anisha Rout 56, Mitali Govekar 43, Riya Doshi 26, Dhiti Verma 21*; Nirmiti Yadav 5/42, Siddhi Kamathe 2/18) bt Oriental Cricket Club 181-9 (Nirmiti Yadav 53*, Kshitija Sawant 20; Thia Ganatra 2-18, Mitali Govekar 2-19). Result: MIG Cricket Club won by 29 runs; Sainath SC 147-9 (Shravani Patil 30, Saniya Raut 24, Vedika Patil 22, Ciara Pereira 20; Shreya Suresh 2-25, Neelakshi Talati 2-27) lost Dashing SC 148-4 (Khushi Nijai 30, Kimaya Rane 28, Ishika Jagtap 28; Nidhi Gharat 2-28). Result: Dashing SC won by 6 wickets.