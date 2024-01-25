2nd MCA Women’s Cricket League: Dashing Sports Club Put On A Show To Register Huge 134-Run Victory

Dashing Sports Club registered a thumping 134-run victory against Oriental Cricket Club in a fourth round Div-C match of the 2nd MCA Women’s Cricket League played at the Ours Cricket Club ground, Virar on Thursday.

Deciding to bat, Dashing SC riding on the solid half century knocks from left-handed opener Kimaya Rane 67 runs (78-balls, 8x4s), Ishika Jagtap 60 runs (74-balls, 7x4s), and a useful contributions from Unnati Naik 40 runs and , Khushi Nijai 23 runs amassed a huge total of 259 for 7 wickets from their 40 overs. Oriental bowlers Nirmiti Yadav 2 for 43, Aishwariya S. 2 for 46, and Siddhi Kamthe 2 for 51 tried to restrict the rival batters.

In reply, Oriental CC batters struggled and were dismissed cheaply for 125 all out in 35.2 overs. Opener Khsitija Sawant scored 49 runs and Soleha Shaikh made an unbeaten 20 runs, while the others failed to stay long in the middle. Dashing CC bowlers Puri Naik 3 for 32, Shreya Suresh 2 for 27 and all-rounder Unnati Naik 2 for 31 claimed the wickets to seal the big victory.

In other matches of the same division, Matunga Gymkhana defeated Sainath SC by 8 runs and MIG Cricket Club recorded a 20 run win against National CC in a high-scoring match.

Brief scores - Div-C: Matunga Gymkhana 141 all out, 40 overs (Ankita Gaikar 59, Verda Kharade 20; Amish Mhatre 3/18, Aanshu Pal 2/15) beat Sainath SC 133 all out, 33.1 overs (Saniya Raut 30; Janhavi Bhosle 3/32, Yashika Rawat 3/37, Diya Chalwad 2/15, Anannya Shetty 2/27). Result: Matunga Gymkhana won by 8 runs.

MIG CC 232 for 7, 40 overs (Mehk Mistry 99 (75-balls, 12x4s, 1x6), Riya Doshi 41; Ashlesha Achrekar 2/24, Arya Davane 2/33) beat National CC 212 for 9, 40 overs (Jagruti Bhoi 68 (68-balls, 10x4s), Dhruvi Trivedi 28, Lavanya Shetty 26; Aarya Sukale 3/26, Khyati Swain 3/49, Mehk Mistry 2/31). Result: MIG CC won by 20 runs.

Dashing SC 259 for 7, 40 overs (Kimaya Rane 67 (78-balls, 8x4s), Ishika Jagtap 60 (74-balls, 7x4s), Unnati Naik 40, Khushi Nijai 23; Nirmiti Yadav 2/43, Aishwariya S. 2/46, Siddhi Kamthe 2/51) beat Oriental CC 125 all out, 35.2 overs (Khsitija Sawant 49, Soleha Shaikh 20*; Puri Naik 3/32, Shreya Suresh 2/27, Unnati Naik 2/31). Result: Dashing CC won by 134 runs.