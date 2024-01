2nd MCA Women’s Cricket League: Madhura Dhadke And Mugdha Parte Star In Indian Dynamite's Victory

Indian Dynamite Cricket Club spinners Madhura Dhadke and Mugdha Parte bowled effectively to steer their team to a fluent 9-wicket victory against Mandvi Muslims Sports Club in a third round Div-D match of the 2nd MCA Women’s Cricket League played at the Khar Gymkhana ground, on Tuesday.

Mandvi Muslims batting first, struggled against the disciplined bowling leg spinner Madhura Dhadke (4 for 7) and off-spinners Mugdha Parte (3 for 15) and Diksha Patil (2 for 36) bundled out Mandvi Muslims for a poor 63 runs in 14.2 overs.

Indian Dynamite easily chased down the target reaching 64 for one wickets in 10.2 overs. Mugdha Parte was unbeaten of 26 runs and Dhanashree Lawande scored 24 runs to pull their team through.

In another match, Bhama CC charged to a comprehensive 10-wicket win against P.J. Hindu Gymkhana.

In a keenly fought Div-C match, Sainath Sports Club snatched a 1-wicket win against National Cricket Club. Batting first, National CC were restricted to 150 for 8 wickets from their 40 overs. Dhruvi Trivedi 46 runs and Rennie Fernandes 24 runs scored some runs to build the National CC innings. Later, Sainath SC batters faced quite a challenge, but useful contributions from Vedika Patil 24 runs, Kinjal Kumari 23 runs, Shravani Patil 22 runs and Saniya Raut 22 runs helped them cross the winning target making 154 for 9 wickets in 35.1 overs. Arya Davane 3 for 25, Poorva Kende 3 for 34 bowled well but could not stop the rivals from clinching the win.

Brief scores – Div-C: National CC 150 for 8, 40 overs (Dhruvi Trivedi 46, Rennie Fernandes 24; Vedika Patil 2/14) lost Sainath SC 154 for 9, 35.1 overs (Vedika Patil 24, Kinjal Kumari 23, Shravani Patil 22, Saniya Raut 22; Arya Davane 3/25, Poorva Kende 3/34). Result: Sainath SC won by one wicket.

Div-D: Bhiwandi Taluka CA 110 all out, 34.2 overs (Ruchita Nachankar 25, Tanvi Chavan 24*, Shruti Desai 22; Akshaya Shinde 4/21, Vedika Magar 2/27) beat Maharashtra Young Cricketers 87 all out, 29.4 overs (Jerusha Nadar 31; Bhakti Godambe 3/15, Avani Khandagale 3/19, Ruchita Nachankar 2/8, Tanvi Chavan 2/30). Result: Bhiwandi Taluka CA won by 23 runs.

P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 81 all out, 29.5 overs (Chandani Kanojia 3/7, Mudra Khedekar 3/21, Shital Gurav 2/10) lost Bhama CC 82 for no loss, 15.4 overs (Preity Iyer 33, Hrudayesha Patil 29). Result: Bhama CC won by 10 wickets.

Mandvi Muslims SC 63 all out 14.2 overs (Madhura Dhadke 4/7, Mugdha Parte 3/15, Diksha Patil 2/36) lost Indian Dynamite CC 64 for 1, 10.2 overs (Mugdha Parte 26*, Dhanashree Lawande 24). Result: Indian Dynamite won by 9 wickets.