 2nd MCA Junior College Cricket: Tarapur VM & Junior College Record Victory
2nd MCA Junior College Cricket: Tarapur VM & Junior College Record Victory

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
article-image

Tarapur Vidya Mandir (TVM) & Jr. College comfortably defeated K.J. Somaiya Jr. College by 8 wickets in a first round match of the 2nd MCA Junior College Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, sponsored by Rizvi College Sports Club and played at the TVM ground, Boisar, on Wednesday.

Electing to field, Tarapur VM dismissed K.J. Somaiya Jr. College for a lowly 105 all out in 29 overs. Soham Sadafule was the top scorer with 28 runs. Medium pacers Joshil Raut took 4 for 21 and Ruchit Bhoye claimed 2 for 9 to close the Somaiya innings. In reply, Tarapur VM easily overtook the Somaiya total making 108 for 2 wickets in 22.4 overs. Top-order batsmen Pratham Meher struck an unbeaten 56 runs and Ashutosh Suthar was also unbeaten on 23 runs as they achieved their winning target.

article-image

In another match, Anjuman Islam Allana Jr. College posted a 5-wicket win against B.K. Birla College. Batting first Birla College could only score 99 all out in 30.2 overs. The leading batter was Rudra Kene with a patient 48 runs. Anjuman bowlers Hamza Shaikh was in good form and claimed 5 for 18 and Rayan Shaikh took 3 for 16. Later, Anjuman Islam faced a bit of struggle initially, but managed to clinch the win scoring 102 for 5 wickets in 24.1 overs. Aayan Ansari scored an unbeaten 36 runs and Hamza Kazi contributed 22 runs to seal the win. Durvesh Koli 3 for 23 and Vishal Waghe 2 for 22 tried to put up a fight for Birla College.

Brief scores: B.K.Birla College 99 all out, 30.2 overs (Rudra Kene 48; Hamza Shaikh 5/18, Rayan Shaikh 3/16) lost Anjuman Islam Allana Jr. College 102 for 5, 24.1 overs (Aayan Ansari 36*, Hamza Kazi 22; Durvesh Koli 3/23. Vishal Waghe 2/22).

K.J. Somaiya Jr. College 105 all out, 29 overs (Soham Sadafule 28; Joshil Raut 4/21, Ruchit Bhoye 2/9) lost Tarapur Vidya Mandir & Jr. College 108 for 2, 22.4 overs (Pratham Meher 56*, Ashutosh Suthar 23*).

article-image
