2nd MCA Junior College Cricket: Tarapur VM & Junior College Record Victory

Tarapur Vidya Mandir (TVM) & Jr. College comfortably defeated K.J. Somaiya Jr. College by 8 wickets in a first round match of the 2nd MCA Junior College Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, sponsored by Rizvi College Sports Club and played at the TVM ground, Boisar, on Wednesday.

Electing to field, Tarapur VM dismissed K.J. Somaiya Jr. College for a lowly 105 all out in 29 overs. Soham Sadafule was the top scorer with 28 runs. Medium pacers Joshil Raut took 4 for 21 and Ruchit Bhoye claimed 2 for 9 to close the Somaiya innings. In reply, Tarapur VM easily overtook the Somaiya total making 108 for 2 wickets in 22.4 overs. Top-order batsmen Pratham Meher struck an unbeaten 56 runs and Ashutosh Suthar was also unbeaten on 23 runs as they achieved their winning target.

In another match, Anjuman Islam Allana Jr. College posted a 5-wicket win against B.K. Birla College. Batting first Birla College could only score 99 all out in 30.2 overs. The leading batter was Rudra Kene with a patient 48 runs. Anjuman bowlers Hamza Shaikh was in good form and claimed 5 for 18 and Rayan Shaikh took 3 for 16. Later, Anjuman Islam faced a bit of struggle initially, but managed to clinch the win scoring 102 for 5 wickets in 24.1 overs. Aayan Ansari scored an unbeaten 36 runs and Hamza Kazi contributed 22 runs to seal the win. Durvesh Koli 3 for 23 and Vishal Waghe 2 for 22 tried to put up a fight for Birla College.

Brief scores: B.K.Birla College 99 all out, 30.2 overs (Rudra Kene 48; Hamza Shaikh 5/18, Rayan Shaikh 3/16) lost Anjuman Islam Allana Jr. College 102 for 5, 24.1 overs (Aayan Ansari 36*, Hamza Kazi 22; Durvesh Koli 3/23. Vishal Waghe 2/22).

K.J. Somaiya Jr. College 105 all out, 29 overs (Soham Sadafule 28; Joshil Raut 4/21, Ruchit Bhoye 2/9) lost Tarapur Vidya Mandir & Jr. College 108 for 2, 22.4 overs (Pratham Meher 56*, Ashutosh Suthar 23*).