 Mumbai Football League: Silver Innings Score Narrow 1-0 Victory
Striker Joe Pathrose scored the all-important winning goal to seal Silver Innings victory

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
Silver Innings FC scored a hard-fought 1-0 win against Bombay Muslims SC in a well-contested Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday. Striker Joe Pathrose scored the all-important winning goal to seal Silver Innings victory.

In another Premier Division encounter, Hope United FC defeated Indian Cultural League by a comfortable 4-1 margin. For Hope United strikers Rishi Chauhan scored two goals and Vishnu Menon and Selvam Narendra added one each while ICL scored one through Laxman Singh.

Earlier, Egan Fernandes struck a fine hat-trick of goals in leading Oranje FC Under-23 to a massive 5-1 win against Millat FC in s Super Division encounter. Prateek Thakur and Rahul Unnithan scored the other two goals for Oranje while Millat FC scored the consolation goal through Uns Akela’s efforts.

Results: Super Div: Mumbai Soccer Prodigies 0 drew with Tarun Sporting FC 0.

Oranje FC Under-23 5 (Egan Fernandes 3, Prateek Thakur, Rahul Unnithan) beat Millat FC 1 (Uns Akela).

Elite Div: Silver Innings 1 (Joe Pathrose) beat Bombay Muslims 0.

Hope United FC 4 (Rishi Chauhan 2, Vishnu Menon, Selvam Narendra) beat Indian Cultural League 1 (Laxman Singh).

