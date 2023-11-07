Catholic Gymkhana Junior Boys Football Championship: Glory Kaira Storm Into U-15 Semifinals

Glory Kaira Football Academy (Colaba) won both their boys under-15 Group-A matches and qualified for the semi-finals of the Catholic Gymkhana Junior Boys Football Championship 2023 and played at the Gymkhana’s turf on Tuesday afternoon.

In the opening match Glory Kaira defeated Campion School (Cooperage) 3-0 with strikes Ishaan Mahale, Raghav Heliwal and Aayaan Vakharia all scoring a goal each. Later, Glory Kaira got the better of St. Stanislaus High School ‘B’ (Bandra) by a narrow 1-0 margin. Rugved Thale scored the decisive winning goal.

In the third match of this 3-team group, Campion School and St. Stanislaus shared honours as they played out a 1-1 draw. Harsh Deora was on target for Campion School, while Hamid Shaikh scored the goal for St. Stanislaus.

Glory Kaira finished at the top with six points, while St. Stanislaus and Campion finished with one point each. But, St. Stanislaus with a better goal difference of minus one as compared to Campion School’s minus three finished in second position and also progressed to the semi-finals.

In Group-B, St. Stanislaus HS ‘A’ (Bandra) rallied to overcome Dr. Antonio Da Silva (Dadar) by a 3-1 margin. Arnav Desai gave the Dadar schoolboys an early lead. But, St. Stanislaus fought back with prolific striker Yohaan Britto scoring two goals and Zidane Fernandes scoring one to complete the win.

Results –Group-A: Glory Kaira FA (Colaba) 3 (Ishaan Mahale, Raghav Heliwal, Aayaan Vakharia) beat Campion School (Cooperage) 0.

St. Stanislaus ‘B’ (Bandra) 1 (Hamid Shaikh) drew with Campion School (Cooperage) 1 (Harsh Deora).

Glory Kaira FA 1 (Rugved Thale) beat St. Stanislaus ‘B’ (Bandra) 0.

Group-B: St. Stanislaus ‘A’ (Bandra) 3 (Yohaan Britto 2, Zidane Fernandes) beat Dr. Antonio Da Silva (Dadar) 1 (Arnav Desai).

B.S. Pasi FC 2 (Mritunjay D., Faizan Shaikh) drew with Dr. Antonio Da Silva (Dadar) 2 (Arnav Desai, Faizan Shaikh).

