Jeddy Almeida And Joseph Miranda Join Hands As They Aim To Propel Mumbai To Football Trophy

Lovely Miranda, wife of Joseph, presents the team jersey to Kamlesh Nadar (right) the captain of the GMSC-MYJ Sports Club. |

In their endeavor to provide the much-needed fillip to football in Mumbai and Maharashtra, two ardent football enthusiasts Jeddy Almeida and Joseph Miranda, proud owners of G.M. Sports Club and MYJ Sports Club, have joined forces to try and realize their dream of becoming champions and resurrect the sport in the city.

The announcement of this significant alliance was made during the MYJ-GMSC Jersey Launch Ceremony in the presence of former Indian stars Godfred Pereira, Jacinto D’Silva, WIFA Hon. Gen Secretary Souter Vaz at the Wings Sports Centre, here, in Bandra.

Together, Almeida and Miranda have established a new partnership set to compete in the highly competitive MFA Elite Division League. The event marked the official introduction of their joint venture, celebrated amidst the excitement of revealing the team's distinctive jersey, symbolizing the beginning of a promising collaboration in Mumbai Football.

Start of a new era?

Over the past couple of seasons, Mumbai (formerly Bombay), which has had a glorious history in Indian football, has not seen a decent team who has been able to compete with the best in the country. This association is certain to be a move in the right direction, which will certainly regain Mumbai’s past glory.

In this venture, the new team stands united with a shared vision, gearing up for the upcoming season with unyielding determination. Their goal: to pave the way to the prestigious I-League, a testament to their passion for the sport and unwavering commitment to excellence. With fresh talent, strategic planning, and a fervent desire to succeed, the team embarks on this journey with great anticipation, poised to make a mark in the world of football and carve out a legacy that resonates for seasons to come.

Miranda and Almeida lead the charge, their partnership signifying not only a thrilling season ahead but also a focused pursuit of excellence as they set their sights on the coveted I League title.

