Mumbai Football League 2023: MYJ-GM Sports Club Rally To Beat RFYC 2-1

The MYJ-GM Sports Club overcame a shaky start to seize control and triumph over the energetic Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) with a resilient 2-1 victory in a thrilling Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 at the Neville D’Souza ground in Bandra.

Despite a hesitant beginning, the youthful Reliance squad surprised everyone by taking the lead in the 30th minute when captain and attacking midfielder Supratim Das netted the opening goal. Trailing 0-1 at halftime, the MYJ-GM Sports Club, under the guidance of coach Vijith Shetty, found their rhythm and levelled the score in the 70th minute, courtesy of a goal from their captain, Kamlesh Nadar.

The turning point came three minutes later when a Reliance defender handled the ball in the penalty area, leading referee Anil Desai to award MYJ-GM a penalty. Seasoned midfielder Keegan Pereira calmly converted the penalty, securing a 2-1 lead that MYJ-GM Sports Club maintained until the final whistle, launching their campaign with a triumphant start.

In a Super Division clash, Rhema FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over a determined Kenkre FC Under-19. Midfielder Hemang Jadhav played a pivotal role, scoring in the 30th minute and later netting the decisive goal in the 81st minute. Atharva Rewal added to the excitement with a goal in the 69th minute.

Results

Super Div: Rhema FC: 2 (H Jadhav 2) bt Kenkre FC Under-19: 1 (A Rewal).

Premier Div: GMSC-MYJ Sports Club: 2 (K Nadar, K Pereira) bt Reliance Foundation Young Champs: 1 (S Das).

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)