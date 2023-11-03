India VS France Students Football Match Against Drugs On IIM Indore Campus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable display of unity and a commitment to tackling the pressing issue of drug addiction, the students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore are organising an India versus France Students Football Match. This event, driven by a strong desire to promote sports and social well-being, is a testament to the potential of student-driven initiatives. With the tagline "Say no to drugs, Say yes to sports," the match aims to inspire young people to embrace sports and hobbies as a healthy alternative to substance abuse.

As a part of the student exchange programme, students from France are visiting IIM Indore and will be participating in this football batch. The event's central theme is to foster a drug-free society by promoting the positive aspects of sports and its ability to rejuvenate and inspire the youth. Beyond the football match, the initiative encompasses a broader mission of social welfare and global collaboration. It also serves as a platform to welcome foreign exchange students from France and ensure they experience the true IIM Indore culture.

Congratulating the commendable efforts of the student committees, Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, mentioned that the India versus France Students Football Match promotes a crucial social cause. "At IIM Indore, we staunchly advocate physical fitness, and our commitment to promoting sports infrastructure remains firm. The event epitomises our belief in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' emphasising global unity against drug abuse", he said. As the need of the hour, it is heartening to witness young leaders fostering positive change through sports, he added.

One of the distinctive features of this event is the collaboration and synergy of ideas that have connected various committees, such as the Sports Committee and the Student Exchange Committee within IIM Indore. Students from different academic backgrounds and committees have come together to make this event a reality. The match serves as an excellent example of how sports, diverse skills, and perspectives can be harnessed to create a positive impact.

Reflecting on the upcoming match, the Sports Committee shared, “The match would cultivate an atmosphere where the youth become deeply engaged in sports, potentially changing the fabric of society for the better. Sports bring people together irrespective of differences, and this football match is expected to nurture a united global community here”.

Speaking about the involvement of the French students, the Student Exchange Committee stated, "From their active participation in the dance performances to their pre-game cultural event with the Indian student football team, it is evident that the foreign students are completely immersed in the event and thrilled for the upcoming match on Nov 4, 2023. I am sure the match will promote the amalgamation of the two cultures and foster a global community at IIM Indore."

The India versus France Students Football Match at IIM Indore comprises ten students from each side. It not only brings students together but also sends a strong message about the importance of saying "no" to drugs and "yes" to sports.

As the event unfolds, it is evident that the future lies in the hands of young, dynamic leaders committed to creating positive change in society, one goal at a time.

