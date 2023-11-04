 Mumbai Football League: CFCI Easily Defeat Sellebrity FC 4-0
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 07:22 PM IST
Community Football Club of India (CFCI) enjoyed smooth sailing as they cruised to a fluent 4-0 victory against Sellebrity Football Club in a one-sided Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra. Striker Siddhesh Kulkarni scored two goals while Ritesh Perambra and Digvijay Yadav got one each to complete the winning tally.

The spirited CFCI outfit grabbed the advantage when Perambra shot them into the lead in the 18th minute before Kulkarni struck the first of his two goals in the 30th minute to double the lead. Ten minutes later, Yadav scored the third goal to give CFCI a commanding 3-0 half-time lead.

CFCI continued to call the shots on resumption and midway through the session added the fourth goal when Kulkarni, who was later named as the best forward slotted home his second goal to seal the emphatic win for his team.

Results – Super Div: Iron FC 6 (Nazir Ansari, Zarayush Anklesaria, Sudhanshu Solanki, Rakesh Rathod, Prem Gandhi, Mazin Shaikh) beat Millat FC 1 (Aburazeen Patel).

Kopana FC 0 drew with India Rush SC 0.

Premier Div: Community Football Club of India 4 (Siddhesh Kulkarni 2, Ritesh Perambra, Digvijay Yadav) beat Sellebrity FC 0.

