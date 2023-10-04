 Mumbai Football League: Mumbai Ultras March To Impressive Win
Mumbai Football League: Mumbai Ultras March To Impressive Win

Mumbai Ultras after facing initial resistance finally opened the scoring through Pratik Rahangdale’s strike in the 30th minute.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai Ultras FC produced a solid attacking performance and went on to defeat SG5 Sports Club by a convincing 5-0 margin in a Men’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

Showing good understanding and excellent teamwork, Mumbai Ultras after facing initial resistance finally opened the scoring Pratik Rahangdale’s strike in the 30th minute. Nine minutes later, Dhawal Tandel scored the second goal to double the lead and go into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

On resumption, SG5 Sports Club once again put up a good fight before Mumbai Ultras struck the third goal through Joyson Chettiar in the 70th minute and took a commanding 3-0 lead.

Mumbai Ultras scored two goals in the final moments of the match through Anshu Madhukar and Shreyas Zele to complete the big margin of victory.

article-image

In the first match of the day, Mumbai Strikers got the better of Football School of India by a narrow 1-0 margin. The lone goal of the match came through Manav Dukhunele’s efforts.

Later, Bombay YMCA also struck good form and handed Colaba FC a solid 3-0 defeat. For Bombay YMCA striker Arif Ansari scored a brace of goals while Moin Khan got one to round-off the winning tally.

Results: Super Div: Mumbai Strikers SC: 1 (Manav Dukhunele) bt Football School of India 0.

Bombay YMCA 3 (Arif Ansari 2, Moin Khan) beat Colaba FC 0.

Mumbai Ultras: FC 5 (Pratik Rahangdale, Dhawal Tandel, Joyson Chettiar, Anshu Madhukar, Shreyas Zele) bt SG5 Sports Club: 0.

article-image

