Mumbai Football Association League: Mumbai City FC down Young Guns FC

Mumbai City FC produced a spirited performance and scored an authoritative 4-0 win against Young Guns FC in a Super Division Group-C match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

The hero of Mumbai City’s win was Aadil Sheikh who scored two late goals in the 86th and 90th minutes to complete the easy win. Mohammed Kaif Ansari scored the opening goal in the ninth minute before Omkar Talkar struck the second goal in the 49th minute.

Earlier, Skorost United FC were lucky to snatch a 3-2 win against Roqs FC in a well-contested encounter. Adith Peringathara and Bhupati Chandra scored the first two goals for Skorost FC and third was an own goal scored by Raajas Joglekar. Roqs FC scored through Pranit Vyas and Sujal S.

In the third match, Soccer XI and Tarun Sporting played out a goalless draw.

Results – Super Div: Soccer XI FC 0 drew with Tarun Sporting FC 0.

Skorost United FC 3 (Adith Peringathara, Bhupati Chandra, OG-Raajas Joglekar) beat Roqs FC 2 (Pranit Vyas, Sujal S.).

Mumbai City FC 5 (Aadil Sheikh 2, Mohammed Kaif Ansari, Omkar Talkar) beat Young Guns FC 0.

