'ODI Cricket Has Brought Out The Best In Me': Virat Kohli Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

India cricket superstar Virat Kohli expressed his deep affinity for One-Day International cricket, emphasising how the format rigorously tests a player's all-around skills.

He highlighted the technical challenges, strategic decision-making, and adaptability required throughout the game, ahead of the Asia Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli will be seen in action soon when India take on Pakistan in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 in Pallekele on September 2.

Kohli expresses his love for the 50-over format

“I love playing ODI cricket. I think for me, ODI cricket is probably the one format that tests your game completely. Your technique, composure, patience, playing the situation, and playing differently in different phases of the game.

"So, I think it tests you as a batsman completely, and I feel the ODI cricket has always brought the best out of me because I like to embrace that challenge and play according to the situation to help my team win.

"I have always tried to do that, so yeah, as I said, it gives me an opportunity to test myself regularly, all aspects of my batting, and that’s why I really enjoy playing ODI cricket,” Kohli said while speaking exclusively to Star Sports on Follow the Blues.

Mohammad Kaif hails Virat Kohli

On the other hand, Mohammad Kaif discussed Virat Kohli's remarkable performance in recent tournaments, particularly against Pakistan.

Kaif praised Kohli's ability to take charge during chases, noting his substantial impact during the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Absolutely, in my opinion, his performance in Australia at the T20 World Cup, against Pakistan, he played magnificently.

"And Virat Kohli is a brilliant batsman when it comes to playing against Pakistan. He takes full responsibility and is a chase master. The form that he had in that World Cup was because of his performances in the Asia Cup (2022), starting from that century he hit against Afghanistan.

"He had a dry run before that, but after his performances in the Asia Cup, he did not stop, he won matches, even the match against Pakistan in Australia. Those memories will still linger in the minds of the Pakistani bowlers.

"They will be wary of Kohli and know what a big wicket he is. They will know that if they get him out, the match becomes a lot easier. But the form he is in, the pressure will always be on the bowlers,” Kaif told Star Sports.

