 WATCH: Virat Kohli Gets Mobbed By Fans In Alur After Training Session, Rohit Sharma Bats In Full Flow
The Indian players sweated it out on the field, leaving no stone unturned with head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff keeping a close watch on the proceedings.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
Indian cricket team players had their final day of training in the camp in Alur on Tuesday, before they fly to Sri Lanka for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

The players sweated it out on the field, leaving no stone unturned with head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff keeping a close watch on the proceedings.

Captain Rohit Sharma looked in good touch with the bat and was in the nets for a long time.

So were Virat Kohli and Shubhman Gill while KL Rahul also padded up to have a hit in the nets. He played all types of shots and even practised some reverse-sweeps during the session.

article-image

Kohli also watched Gill bat and had a brief chat with him afterwards. The former skipper was seen standing right behind Rahul Dravid at the umpire's position during Gill's net session.

Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj rolled their arms over and were seen bowling at full tilt.

Meanwhile, coach Dravid revealed on Tuesday that Rahul won't be available for the first two ODIs in the Asia Cup and will leave for Sri Lanka a day later than the rest of the squad.

article-image

KL Rahul injury update

"So giving clarity on KL Rahul. He has had a really good week with us here. He has done training and is progressing really well on the route that we want to take.

"But he will be unavailable for the first part, for the Kandy leg of the tournament," Dravid told reporters at a press conference.

Rahul had injured his right thigh in March and has been recuperating from the injury ever since.

While Rahul has shown progress in batting levels post his recuperation from a surgery, his readiness to keep wickets is still under scrutiny as he has sustained a niggle while squatting.

Rahul will be watched closely during the Asia Cup as his presence adds a sense of solidity and flexibility to India’s middle-order.

