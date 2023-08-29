 'India Struggle In Knockouts, Need A Good Team To Take On Unpredictable Pakistan In Asia Cup': Danish Kaneria (WATCH)
Team India will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan in Kandy's Pallekele International Stadium on September 2.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels that the Indian team management will have to come up with a strong combination to take on the Men in Green in the Asia Cup 2023.

India hold a 9-6 advantage over Pakistan in Asia Cup head-to-head encounters.

But Kaneria reckons Pakistan's unpredictability makes them a dangerous opponent which is why the Men in Blue will have to be wary of them.

article-image

"India will have to find a good combination to take on Pakistan. They have to form a good batting order as well. They have the No. 1 all-rounder in Ravindra Jadeja and they have Axar Patel as well. So they have to look at a lot of things before entering the Asia Cup.

"Even if you look at Pakistan cricket, they haven't won a lot but they are an unpredictable team. And it has always been the case with them," Kaneria told The Free Press Journal in an exclusive interview.

article-image

'50-50 chances' for both teams

The 42-year-old however, refused to pick a favourite for the marquee clash and said that both teams have an equal chance of winning on Saturday.

"Both teams are equally strong I think. Both have 50-50 chances of winning.

"It will be a fantastic game of cricket. India vs Pakistan match is always fully packed wherever they play. It will be a fantastic day in Sri Lanka when Pakistan and India meet in Kandy.

"There have been a lot of verbal wars from both sides, the heated rivalry is there as well. But as the match gets closer, the hype will only increase," Kaneria said.

article-image

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam

Kaneria, who is only the second Hindu cricketer to play for Pakistan, is also looking forward to the match-up between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

"It will be good fun to watch. Everybody is talking about Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam, then there is Shaheen Shah Afridi in the bowling department.

"India's record in bilateral cricket is very good but they struggle when they enter a competition where points are involved. I hope Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma will form a good squad to compete in the Asia Cup," Kaneria added.kl

article-image
article-image
