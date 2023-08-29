'Naseem Shah Would Have Got Him Anyway': Team India Fans React To KL Rahul's Unavailability For First 2 Asia Cup 2023 Games

KL Rahul. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Indian keeper-batter KL Rahul ruled out of the first two matches of the 2023 Asia Cup (including one against Pakistan), the Men in Blue are in a spot of bother as he was slated to return to bat at No.5. However, Team India fans have had some strange reaction on the same as they feel it's a blessing in disguise not to have him in the side, given Naseem Shah's presence in the Pakistan side.

Rahul suffered a thigh injury during the Indian Premier League 2023, ruling him out of the remaining matches. As a result, the Karnataka-born cricketer had to undergo surgery and missed quite a few matches, including the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia and the entire West Indies tour.

The selectors still included him in the squad; however, the presence of niggles raised questions as fans and experts felt he should have got more recovery time. On Tuesday, Dravid confirmed that Rahul will not play in the Kandy leg of the Asia Cup, opening the door for Ishan Kishan to take the gloves.

While Ishan Kishan has done decently in his limited chances in the one-day international format, it's worth reflecting on Rahul's record as a No.5 in ODIs. At No.5, the 31-year-old averages a healthy 53 in 18 innings alongside 742 runs in 18 matches. Hence, his role would be critical when he returns.

Rohit Sharma and co. beat the West Indies in their most recent ODI series, while Pakistan blanked Afghanistan 3-0. Pakistan's 3-0 victory also catapulted them to the top of the ICC ODI rankings, dethroning Australia.

Here's how the fans have reacted to the latest update about KL Rahul:

