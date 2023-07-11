Mumbai Crime: Worli Police Arrests 52-Year Old Man For Molesting Niece

On Saturday, a 52-year old man was arrested by the Worli police for allegedly molesting his 21-year old niece. | Representative Photo

On Saturday, a 52-year old man was arrested by the Worli police for allegedly molesting his 21-year old niece. The accused is said to have hurt the minor further with burning camphor. According to a report by the Times Of India, he threatened her with a knife and recorded the events on a mobile phone.

The girl has been staying with her uncle, at their ancestral home, since her father passed away in May, reported TOI.

In another incident, a 32-year old man was arrested by Andheri Police for allegedly molesting a woman near a metro station in Sakinaka, on July 3.

"After checking the footage of around 60 cameras covering the spot, we managed to identify the suspect, Sharad Nair," said an officer, according to Mumbai Live.

In the wake of rising cases of molestation, a meeting was organised on the issue of 'women's safety in railways', for concerned officers in the assembly hall of the Vidhan Bhavan, recently. On the occasion, Vice President Dr. Neelam Gore had directed immediate measures to be taken in this regard.

During the meeting, it was decided that a WhatsApp group of voluntary women passengers should be formed and a dashboard should be prepared regarding location of the members of vigilance committee. An instruction was also given to set up a hirkani room for lactating mothers and also that the CCTVs should be monitored at all times.

