Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants Paraded By Villagers For Molesting Girls

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers paraded minor miscreants while beating them in full public view for molesting a girl on their way to school in Unhel town of Ujjain district on Saturday.

The incident was reported from Gurla village under Unhel police station’s jurisdiction on Friday. A group of minor boys belonging to Bagri community allegedly molested and passed lewd comments on a girl on her way to school.

The girl narrated the entire incident to her father, after which a large number of villagers gathered and reached the accused house and beat them up, before taking out their parade in full public view to set an example before others.

The villagers recorded the incident, videos of which went viral on social media. On the basis of the video, police have registered a case against both sides.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim, an FIR has been registered against minor boys under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) and 223, 294, 506 of the Indian penal code (IPC) and SC/ST act. In view of the sensitivity of the case, police carried out a flag march across the town and strengthened the force.

Read Also MP: Administration To Operate Schools On Sunday In Ujjain