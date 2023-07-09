MP: Administration To Operate Schools On Sunday In Ujjain

This year’s traditional procession of Lord Mahakal during Shravan month will be taken out on this chariot. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Taking an unfamiliar step, collector Kumar Purushottam announced holiday for all government and non-government schools of Ujjain City on Monday. The schools will remain open on Sunday for studies.

According to district education officer (DEO) Anand Sharma, a holiday has been declared on July 10 in all schools coming under Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) area in view of Mahakal’s sawari which will be taken out on Monday.

In lieu of this, on July 9, all government and non-government schools of Ujjain Municipal Corporation area will remain open. On being contacted, DEO told Free Press that looking at the huge inflow of people coming to Ujjain from outside for Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling and Mahakal Lok darshan as well as the first Shravan month’s procession of Baba Mahakal, the decision has been taken.

He said that 10 processions will be taken out this year and assembly elections are also around the corner. To ensure studies, schools will remain open on Sunday. He said that to-and-fro movement of students in the entire city has been observed in last couple of days and keeping their safety in mind, the administration has taken the decision.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Bharat Porwal has raised objection on the move. In a release, he said that Sunday happens to be weekly holiday in Centre and the state, but Ujjain collector has arbitrarily decided to open schools on Sunday instead of Monday in the name of Mahakal sawari.

It seems that the collector considers himself as king of Ujjain under BJP rule.