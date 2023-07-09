 MP: Tiger, Tiger Burning Bright...Another Cow Killed
One more cow was killed by the same tiger in Malendi village on Thursday night.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): One more cow was killed by the same tiger in Malendi village on Thursday night. The cow belonged to a farmer named Balkishan who is a resident of Maledi village of Mau tehsil.

He had tied his cow outside his house on Thursday evening and as it was raining at night, the family slept inside the house. When Balkishan woke up in the morning, he found that the cow was not there where it was supposed to be.

He started searching for it in the whole village. When he and his family members were unable to find the cow, the whole village folk began to search for the cow in the nearby forest area.

article-image

Meanwhile, somebody from the village told Balkishan that the cow was lying dead in the forest.

The matter was reported to forest officials and local administration after which forest officers came to the site where the cow’s body was lying and they made a panchnama of the carcass for the process of compensation to be given by the forest department to the farmer concerned.

A school teacher meanwhile said that he has seen the tiger at around 11 am on Friday when he was on his way from Mhow to Kushalgarh.

article-image

