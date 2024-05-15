Slovak PM Robert Fico Shooting Video: Prime Minister Injured In Firing Incident, 1 Suspect Detained

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting after a government meeting on Wednesday. As per reports the shooter has been detained by the police.
Reports on TA3, a local news television station, stated that Fico, 59, was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometers northeast of the capital, where the leader was meeting with supporters. Police sealed off the scene.
Lubos Blaha, the deputy speaker of parliament, confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and subsequently adjourned it until further notice.
President Zuzana Caputova condemns attack on PM
President Zuzana Caputova condemned "a brutal and ruthless" attack on the premier. "I'm shocked," Caputova said. "I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack."
Fico, a third-time premier, and his leftist Smer, or Direction, party, won Slovakia's Sept. 30 parliamentary elections, staging a political comeback after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American message.
Critics worried Slovakia under Fico would abandon the country's pro-Western course and follow the direction of Hungary under populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Thousands have repeatedly rallied in the capital and across Slovakia to protest Fico's policies