Slovak PM Robert Fico Shooting Video: Prime Minister Injured In Firing Incident, 1 Suspect Detained

X

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting after a government meeting on Wednesday. As per reports the shooter has been detained by the police.

Reports on TA3, a local news television station, stated that Fico, 59, was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometers northeast of the capital, where the leader was meeting with supporters. Police sealed off the scene.

#BREAKING: Slovakia's Prime Minster Robert Fico has been shot and injured. Shooter has been captured alive by his security. The incident took place in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometres north east of the capital Bratislava. PM Fico rushed to the hospital, in surgery. pic.twitter.com/jrI18D2kb4 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 15, 2024

🚨 🇸🇰 Breaking: Slovakia



The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico has just been shot in public.



This comes only days after Fico formally & publicly rejected The WHO Global Pandemic Accord ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QIZOgGQCyE — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) May 15, 2024

Lubos Blaha, the deputy speaker of parliament, confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and subsequently adjourned it until further notice.

President Zuzana Caputova condemns attack on PM

President Zuzana Caputova condemned "a brutal and ruthless" attack on the premier. "I'm shocked," Caputova said. "I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack."

Fico, a third-time premier, and his leftist Smer, or Direction, party, won Slovakia's Sept. 30 parliamentary elections, staging a political comeback after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American message.

Critics worried Slovakia under Fico would abandon the country's pro-Western course and follow the direction of Hungary under populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Thousands have repeatedly rallied in the capital and across Slovakia to protest Fico's policies