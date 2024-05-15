Mumbai Traffic Alert! New Diversion And Parking At Dadar For PM Modi's 'Jahir Sabha'; Check Details Here

New Traffic Diversion At Dadar Due PM Modi's Rally | Vijay Gohil

On account of ‘Jahir Sabha’ organized by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate on Friday, Mumbai Traffic Police have issued new parking restrictions and closure of roads in Dadar’s Shivaji Park to avoid traffic chaos for motorists and pedestrians.

The roads which will be ‘no-parking’ between 10.00 hours to 24.00 hours on Friday are:

SVS Road from Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om Junction.

Entire Keluskar Road South and North in Shivaji Park

Entire M.B Raut Marg

Pandurang Naik Marg (road no. 5)

Dadasaheb Rege Marg

Lt. Dilip Gupta Marg - from Shivaji Park Gate no. 4 to Shitaladevi Road

L.J Road - from Gadkari Junction in Dadar to Shobha Hotel in Mahim

N.C Kelkar Road from Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction

T.H Kataria Road - from Ganga Vihar Junction to Asawari Junction in Mahim

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (BA) Road - from Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction

Tilak Road - from Kotwal Garden Circle in Dadar to RA Kidwai Marg in Matunga East

Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road from Sea Link Road to JK Kapur Chowk upto Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk

Thadani Road from Poddar Hospital Junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk

Dr. Annie Besant Road from Poddar Hospital Junction to Dr. Narayan Hardikar Junction.

The notification further states that traffic will be diverted at certain spots as per requirements. Those routes and it’s alternative routes are:

SVS Road North Bound from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction - might be closed if traffic movement slows down due to congestion. If this is closed, the traffic will be diverted from Siddhivinayak Junction to SK Bole Road - Agar Bazar - Portuguese Church and then left turn to Gokhale Road or SK Bole Road.

SVS Road South Bound. If closed, motorists can opt for Dandekar Chowk, left turn to Pandurang Naik Marg, Raja Badhe Chowk, right turn to L.J Road to Gokhale Road or NC Kelkar Road to proceed to their destination.

Parking Places for vehicles attending the Jahir Sabha:

Buses parking on the entire Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim Railway station up to Tilak Bridge.

Buses parking on the entire Reti Bandar, Mahim Junction,

Buses parking on the entire Lady Jahagir Road, Ruia College Junction up to Five Gardens St. Joseph School in Matunga.

Buses parking on entire Nathalal Parikh Road, St. Joseph School up to Khalsa College in Matunga.

Buses parking on entire RAK Road number 4 from Arora Junction, Lijjat Papad Junction up to AIDS Hospital.

Buses parking at Lodha PPL Parking, Senapati Bapat Road at Lower Parel.

Car parking at Kamagar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Marg) at Elphinstone Road.

Car parking at Kohinoor PPL Parking in Shivaji Park.

Car parking at India Bull Finance Center PPL Parking at Elphinstone Road.

Car parking at Raheja PPL Parking in Worli.

Bus Parking at Pandurang Budhkar Marg from Glaxo Junction to Kurne Chowk and towards Deepak Talkies Junction.

Bus Parking at Durdarshan Lane at Worli.

Car parking at Narayan Hardikar Marg from Hardikar Junction to Sacred Heart High School, Worli.

Bus Parking at Sasmira Road in the Worli Bus Depot Area.