Mumbai News: Salesman Booked For Molesting Woman In Moving Auto In Malad

A 40-year-old individual has been apprehended by the Mumbai Police for allegedly molesting a woman inside a moving autorickshaw in Malad. The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident occurred when the autorickshaw was moving at a slow speed. The accused, who was walking from the opposite direction, suddenly touched the woman and quickly fled the scene.

The accused is identified as a salesman working at a shop in the Malad area.