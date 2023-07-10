 Mumbai News: Salesman Booked For Molesting Woman In Moving Auto In Malad
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
A 40-year-old individual has been apprehended by the Mumbai Police for allegedly molesting a woman inside a moving autorickshaw in Malad. The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident occurred when the autorickshaw was moving at a slow speed. The accused, who was walking from the opposite direction, suddenly touched the woman and quickly fled the scene.

The accused is identified as a salesman working at a shop in the Malad area.

