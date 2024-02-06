 MSSA Cricket: Dhruvi Trivedi Sparkles in Oxford Public School's Victory
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 08:11 PM IST
article-image

Dhruvi Trivedi's well-made 86 runs powered Oxford Public School to a huge 134-run victory over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel School at the Parsee Gymkhana in the Manoramabai Apte girls' under-16 cricket tournament, organised by MSSA.

Her opening partner Ria Thakur also struck an unbeaten 46 to help Oxford score 152/0 in 12 overs.

Chasing 153 for victory, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel School were restricted to 18/6 in 12 overs. Tanisha Shah scalped 2/2 for Oxford Public School.

article-image

Brief Scores: Vasant Vihar High School Vs St. Joseph High School- Parsee Gymkhana

Toss won by St. Joseph High School and elected to bat first. St Joseph 98-2 in 12 overs, Rutuja Wandhe 53*(35) (4x8). In reply, Vasant Vihar High School, 92-3 in 12 overs.

Result- St. Josephs High School won by 6 runs

Oxford Public School Vs Sardar Vallabhai Patel School- Parsee Gymkhana

Toss won by Sardar Vallabhai Patel School and elected to field. Oxford Public School-152-0 in 12 overs. Dhruvi Trivedi 86* (46), (4x13), Ria Thakur 44*(29), (4x5). Sardar Vallabhai Patel School, 18-6 in 12 overs.

Result- Oxford Public School won by 134 runs

SVKM J.V Parekh School Vs Parag English School- National CC, Cross Maidan

Toss won by SVKM J.V Parekh School and elected to bat first. SVKM J.V Parekh 47-3 in 12 overs. Riya Doshi 37(42), Aarya Dawane (LBG), 6-0-20-3. Parag English School 50-0 in 3.5 overs. Laxmi Saroj 21(13), Tanish Sharma- 22(10)

Result- Parag English School won by 10 wickets

R.R Education Trust Vs Holly Cross Convent School at National CC, Cross Maidan

Toss won by R.R Education Trust and elected to field. Holy Cross Convent School 63-5 in 12 overs. Vaishnavi Patil, 03-21-03, Swasti Shinde, 04-01-08-03. R.R Education Trust, 64-5 in 9 overs. Nandini Devadiga, 05-34-04

Result- R.R Education Trust won by 5 wickets

article-image
