Faridabad Terror Module Case: Police Detain 6, Question Over 52 Students, Principal & Faculty Members Working With Dr Muzammil At Al Falah University

Al Falah University

The investigation into the terror module linked to Faridabad’s Al-Falah University has intensified, with police detaining six individuals and questioning over 50, including students, faculty members, and the principal, as per the ANI. The development comes amid a widening probe into the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed nine lives and injured more than 20 people.

Faridabad Police questioned students, the principal and faculty members working with Dr Muzammil at Al Falah University. More than 52 people were questioned. Faridabad Police has detained six people and is interrogating them regarding the terror

CCTV footage shows explosion from car blast near the Red Fort yesterday. Eight people lost their lives in the incident.





NIA Steps In as Links Emerge Between University and Blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the Red Fort blast. The investigators discovered potential links between the explosion and suspects connected to Al-Falah University in Faridabad. Three doctors from the institution, Dr Muzammil Shakeel, Dr Umar Mohammed, and Dr Shaheen Shahid, have been detained for questioning over their suspected involvement in the case.

#WATCH | Delhi | Investigation is underway into the Red Fort car blast at the incident





Explosives and Weapons Recovered in Faridabad

The case took a serious turn after authorities recovered 2,900 kg of explosive materials, along with assault rifles and ammunition, from two rooms rented by Dr Muzammil in Faridabad. Investigators revealed that Muzammil had rented these rooms despite residing on the university campus. A car belonging to his colleague, Dr Shaheen Shahid, also contained arms and documents linked to terror activities, as per the NDTV report.

Faridabad, Haryana: A day after 12 people were killed in the Delhi blast, a massive cache of explosives has been seized from a rented house in Sector 56. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.





Faridabad Police have questioned more than 52 people linked to Al-Falah University so far. The investigation is ongoing, with multiple agencies coordinating to uncover the extent of the terror network’s presence in Delhi-NCR.