 Faridabad Terror Module Case: Police Detain 6, Question Over 52 Students, Principal & Faculty Members Working With Dr Muzammil At Al Falah University
Faridabad Police have detained six individuals and questioned over 50 people, including students, faculty members, and the principal of Al-Falah University, in connection with the terror module case. The investigation follows the Red Fort blast that killed nine people. Security agencies are examining CCTV footage and evidence to uncover the extent of the suspects’ involvement.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Al Falah University | Image: IANS

The investigation into the terror module linked to Faridabad’s Al-Falah University has intensified, with police detaining six individuals and questioning over 50, including students, faculty members, and the principal, as per the ANI. The development comes amid a widening probe into the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed nine lives and injured more than 20 people.

NIA Steps In as Links Emerge Between University and Blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the Red Fort blast. The investigators discovered potential links between the explosion and suspects connected to Al-Falah University in Faridabad. Three doctors from the institution, Dr Muzammil Shakeel, Dr Umar Mohammed, and Dr Shaheen Shahid, have been detained for questioning over their suspected involvement in the case.

Explosives and Weapons Recovered in Faridabad

The case took a serious turn after authorities recovered 2,900 kg of explosive materials, along with assault rifles and ammunition, from two rooms rented by Dr Muzammil in Faridabad. Investigators revealed that Muzammil had rented these rooms despite residing on the university campus. A car belonging to his colleague, Dr Shaheen Shahid, also contained arms and documents linked to terror activities, as per the NDTV report.

Faridabad Police have questioned more than 52 people linked to Al-Falah University so far. The investigation is ongoing, with multiple agencies coordinating to uncover the extent of the terror network’s presence in Delhi-NCR.

