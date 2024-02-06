NZ vs SA, 1st Test: Kane Williamson, 'Born To Bat', Becomes 3rd Fastest Cricketer To 31 Test Hundreds

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson continued his rich vein of form after returning to international cricket from injury as he scored yet another hundred in the ongoing 1st Test against South Africa in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old top-order Kiwi scored his 31st Test hundred and sixth in his last 6 innings in the longest format.

Williamson followed up on his 118 in the first innings with 109 in the second to help New Zealand's lead soar past the 500-run mark. This is the first time he has scored centuries in both innings of a Test, making him the fifth New Zealander to achieve the feat.

Williamson’s first century in the match came off 241 balls while he reached his second in 125 balls. He is also the third quickest batter after Sachin Tendulkar and Steven Smith to score 31 tons in Test cricket.

Fastest to 31 Test hundreds:

Sachin Tendulkar - 165 innings

Steve Smith - 170 innings

Kane Williamson - 171 innings

Williamson also equalled Smith on the list of active international cricketers with the most hundreds across formats with 44.

Most International Hundreds Among Active Players Across Formats:

Virat Kohli - 80

David Warner - 49

Joe Root - 46

Rohit Sharma - 46

Steve Smith - 44

Kane Williamson - 44*

Kane Mama Batting on Another Level in Tests

Williamson's prolific run in Test cricket has seen him convert his last 10 out of 11 fifty-plus scores into hundreds.

His knock helped New Zealand reach 179 for 4 by stumps on Day 3 with a lead of 528 runs against the Proteas, who are playing with a second-string team as their Test regulars are playing in the ongoing SA20 back home in South Africa.

New Zealand had posted 511 in their first innings thanks to Rachin Ravindra (240) and Williamson's knocks. South Africa replied with just 162, conceding a 349-run first innings lead to the hosts.