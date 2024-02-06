 NZ vs SA, 1st Test: Kane Williamson, 'Born To Bat', Becomes 3rd Fastest Cricketer To 31 Test Hundreds
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNZ vs SA, 1st Test: Kane Williamson, 'Born To Bat', Becomes 3rd Fastest Cricketer To 31 Test Hundreds

NZ vs SA, 1st Test: Kane Williamson, 'Born To Bat', Becomes 3rd Fastest Cricketer To 31 Test Hundreds

Kane Williamson followed up on his 118 in the first innings with 109 in the second to help New Zealand's lead soar past the 500-run mark in the first Test vs a second-string South African team.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
article-image

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson continued his rich vein of form after returning to international cricket from injury as he scored yet another hundred in the ongoing 1st Test against South Africa in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old top-order Kiwi scored his 31st Test hundred and sixth in his last 6 innings in the longest format.

Williamson followed up on his 118 in the first innings with 109 in the second to help New Zealand's lead soar past the 500-run mark. This is the first time he has scored centuries in both innings of a Test, making him the fifth New Zealander to achieve the feat.

Williamson’s first century in the match came off 241 balls while he reached his second in 125 balls. He is also the third quickest batter after Sachin Tendulkar and Steven Smith to score 31 tons in Test cricket.

Read Also
NZ vs SA, 1st Test: Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra’s Unbeaten 219-Run Stand Puts New Zealand In...
article-image

Fastest to 31 Test hundreds:

Sachin Tendulkar - 165 innings

Steve Smith - 170 innings

Kane Williamson - 171 innings

Williamson also equalled Smith on the list of active international cricketers with the most hundreds across formats with 44.

Most International Hundreds Among Active Players Across Formats:

Virat Kohli - 80

David Warner - 49

Joe Root - 46

Rohit Sharma - 46

Steve Smith - 44

Kane Williamson - 44*

Read Also
NZ vs SA: Kane Williamson Becomes 1st New Zealand Batter To Complete 30 Test Centuries; Becomes 4th...
article-image

Kane Mama Batting on Another Level in Tests

Williamson's prolific run in Test cricket has seen him convert his last 10 out of 11 fifty-plus scores into hundreds.

His knock helped New Zealand reach 179 for 4 by stumps on Day 3 with a lead of 528 runs against the Proteas, who are playing with a second-string team as their Test regulars are playing in the ongoing SA20 back home in South Africa.

New Zealand had posted 511 in their first innings thanks to Rachin Ravindra (240) and Williamson's knocks. South Africa replied with just 162, conceding a 349-run first innings lead to the hosts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal Cleared To Return To Action After Recent Health Scare

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal Cleared To Return To Action After Recent Health Scare

Hockey: India Defender Varun Kumar Accused Of Raping Minor In Bengaluru, Booked Under POCSO

Hockey: India Defender Varun Kumar Accused Of Raping Minor In Bengaluru, Booked Under POCSO

‘Don’t Keep Me Hanging’: Azam Khan Slams Pakistan Team Management For Making Him Feel ‘Not...

‘Don’t Keep Me Hanging’: Azam Khan Slams Pakistan Team Management For Making Him Feel ‘Not...

Viral Video: Kane Williamson Shows Middle Finger To Teammate For Interrupting Him During Stretching

Viral Video: Kane Williamson Shows Middle Finger To Teammate For Interrupting Him During Stretching

Team India To Tour Zimbabwe For 5-T20I Series In July After World Cup 2024; Check Details

Team India To Tour Zimbabwe For 5-T20I Series In July After World Cup 2024; Check Details