MSSA Badminton: Imaan Maintains Composure To Stay Alive

Vijay Gohil

Imaan Motorwala forged ahead with a 21-15 win over Anushree Modlibkar in the fourth round of the girls under-12 MSSA inter-school badminton tournament, underway at the Bombay Gymkhana here on Wednesday.

The Faziani L Academic Global student from Mazagaon took a lead of three points (8-5) maintained her composure and went on to clinch the game in 12 minutes.

Anushree, from the Smt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu did fight back but could not match the drop shots and smashes of Imaan who overpowered to stay alive in the championship.

Top seeds Joshi Hazel and Myra Harshit Goradia forged ahead in the MSSA Under-10 inter-school badminton underway at the Bombay Gymkhana courts. Hazel from the Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir got the better of Sahana Prabhugaonkar of Rustomjee Cambridge Int. School, Dahisar) 21-4 while Myra from the JBCN International School defeated Aanya Iyer of St. Gregorios High School, Chembur 21-15.

Read Also Saina Nehwal Says Olympic Qualification Tough But Retirement Is Not On Mind



Results:

Girls

Under-10: Joshi Hazel (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir) (1) bt Sahana Prabhugaonkar (Rustomjee Cambridge Int. School, Dahisar) 21-4, Taara Patwardhan (The J.B.Petit High School, Fort) bt Elisha Kenjali (St. Gregorios H.S. Chembur ) 21-13, Misra Samikshaa (Viyda Vikasni School) bt Aadhya Singh (Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vid. Malad-West) 21-0, Rinayra Ranka (Bombay Scottish School, Mahim) bt Mayra Singh (Podar Int. CBSE Powai) 21-19, Bhor Pari (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir) bt Insiyah Tilwadwala (Christ Church School, ICSE Byculla) 21-18, Mugdha Desai (Gundecha Education Academy) bt Sia Sidhpura (Jasudben M.L. School, Khar) 21-12, Tanaya Dattani (Witty Int. Borivali) bt Myra Pandya (Jamnabai Narsee School) 21-18, Ravya Singh (V.C.W.Arya Vidya Mandir) bt Pai Shanaya (R.N. Podar School, Santacruz) 21-11, Manasvi Vichare (Pawar Public School) bt Aadhya Tripathi (Arya Vidyamandir) 21-16, Atreyi Rao (Navy Children School, Colaba) bt Shanaya Bansal (Vibgyor High, Borivali West) 21-11, Salot Prisha (St. Francis School) bt Fatima Warsi (Christ Church School, ICSE) 21-15, Shriya Rao (The Somaiya School) bt Maru Mishti (Kapol Vidyanidhi Int. School) 21-15, Khrisha Goyal (Viyda Vikasni) bt Maniyar Inaya (St. Annes High School, Fort) 21-4, Darbari Naira (Chatrabhuj Narsee) bt Anusha Tiwari (Podar Int. CBSE Powai) 21-4, Aashka Patel (The Cathedral & John Connon School) bt Hrishta Ghatge (Pawar Public School Bhandup) 21-10, Myra Harshit Goradia (JBCN International School) (2) bt Aanya Iyer (St. Gregorios H.S. Chembur ) 21-15



Under-12: Castellino Tiann (Ryan Int. School ICSE) (1) bt Khyavi Adish Vora (Billabong High Int. Malad) 21-2, Saanchi Maichhar (Witty Int.) bt Aaisha Altaf (City International, Jogeshwari) 21-17, Jhalani Khanak (V.C.W.Arya Vidya Mandir) bt Mihira S. Mainkar (C.N.M. School, Vile Parle) 21-18, Arshiya Upadhye (Arya Vidyamandir) bt Yashi Karwa (Chatrabhuj Narsee) Karwa Yashi 21-19, Anushree Modlimbkar (Smt. R.S.B. Arya Vidyamandir) bt Aarna Anurag Purohit (Thakur Public School, Kandivali) 21-13, Imaan Motorwala (Fazlani L. Academie Global) bt Kaushiki Kanvinde (Balmohan Vidyamandir Eng. Dadar) 21-5, Anushree Mahna (Hiranandani Foundation) bt Avantikka Goenka (Bombay International School) 21-9, Anwesha Singh (R.N. Podar School) bt Aarna Chandar (V.C.W.Arya Vidya Mandir) 21-8, Kimaayra Shah (JBCN International School, Parel) bt Yuvik Mined Vichare (Swami Vivekanand, Chembur) 21-14, Kaina Jain (Gundecha Education Academy) bt Gatha Gaikwad (The J.B. Vachha High School, Dadar) 21-20, Dia Bhandari (The Cathedral & John Connon) bt Shriya Srivastava (Hiranandani Foundation) 21-8, Sianna Noronha (Ryan International CBSE) bt Patni Amyra (R.N. Podar School, Santacruz) 21-10, Anvisha Promod Ghor Pade (Sane Guruji English) bt Aromi Samdani (St. Gregorios H.S. Chembur) 21-4, Paakhi Kabra (Jamnabai Narsee School) Mira Khambhat (The Cathedral & John Connon School, Fort) 21-6, Anjana Nair (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir) Tia Ugrankar (Aditya Birla World Academy) 21-10, Poorvi Shirke (Podar Int. CBSE Powai) [2] Rudra Bhagwan (Gloria Convent High School) 21-12, Castellino Tiann (Ryan Int. School ICSE) [1] Saanchi Maichhar (Witty Int. Borivali) 21-7, Jhalani Khanak (V.C.W.Arya Vidya Mandir) bt Arshiya Upadhye (Arya Vidyamandir) 21-5, Imaan Motorwala (Fazlani L. Academie Global) Anushree Modlimbkar (Smt. R.S.B. Arya Vidyamandir) 21-15, Anwesha Singh (R.N. Podar School) bt Anushree Mahna (Hiranandani Foundation School) 21-7, Kimaayra Shah (JBCN International) Kaina Jain (Gundecha Education Academy) 21-20, Sianna Noronha (Ryan International CBSE) bt Dia Bhandari (The Cathedral & John Connon) 21-5, Anvisha Promod Ghor Pade (Sane Guruji English) bt Paakhi Kabra (Jamnabai Narsee School, Vile Parle) 21-6



Under-14: Khushi Pahwa (Ryan International CBSE) Risha Ratish Nandiwedkar (St. Columba School, Gamdevi) 21-15, Arya Mestry (Mary Immaculate Girls) Diva Chahar (St. Gregorios H.S) 21-8, Risha Parab (Lilavatibai Podar ISC) bt Anika Taneja (Smt. R.S.B. Arya Vidyamandir) 21-10

Under-16: Saisha Vinerkar (Pawar Public) [1] Nidhi Padnekar (Roshanlal Aggarwal UB.S. Eng.) 21-14, Myra Oak (Rustomjee Cambridge Int.) bt Sabuwala Umaima (St. Annes High School) 21-8, Kyra Barua (Loreto convent ) bt Sanskruti Surve (IES VN Sule Guruji Eng) 21-10, Devanshi Santosh Shinde (St. Columba School) bt Ana Bhatia (Witty International School) Ana Bhatia 21-10, Saisha Naik (Roshanlal Aggarwal UB.S. Eng) bt Harshil Jain (D.G. Khetan International School) 21-13, Riya Vnherkar (Bombay Scottish School) bt Rhea Kumar (Navy Children School) 21-3, Enaya Golecha (Aditya Birla World Academy) bt Zaara Bodawala (Chatrabhuj Narsee School) 21-4, Arya Gawde (Pawar Public School) bt Bhait Jashvi (Dr. Sarvepalli Radhrakirshnan Vidyalaya) 21-19

Read Also Andre Adams to Join New Zealand Women's Cricket Team As Bowling Coach

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)