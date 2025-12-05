'Darker Side Of Chinese Brands:' OnePlus AI Writer Tool Crashes At The Mention Of Arunachal Pradesh | X/ @KorothArjun

In a dramatic discovery, OnePlus' new AI writer tool refuses to acknowledge Arunachal Pradesh as an 'integral part of India'. This error is showing up on OnePlus phones with the latest OxygenOS 16 update, which brought along the new AI Writer tool that helps with creating and formatting text. Arunachal Pradesh has been a long-standing dispute between India and China, where the latter claims the state as 'Zangnan' or 'Southern Tibet', while India maintains it is an integral part of its territory.

Social media platforms are outraged by this discovery, accusing OnePlus of being a 'Chinese' brand after all. One of the first person to discover this was Arjun Koroth, who took to X to write, "What the f**k OnePlus? Any references with Arunachal Pradesh - and the AI Writer just refuses to work at all. Try entering something else? Really?"

Other users were quick to point out that DeepSeek, China's AI chatbot, also throws similar errors when asked about Arunachal Pradesh. One user retorted saying, "You just tapped into the darker side of chinese brands."

We have contacted OnePlus regarding this goof-up in its AI Writer tool and will update this story when we hear back.

Several users are saying that mentions of 'Dalai Lama' or 'Taiwan' also cause the AI to crash. One user said that similar things are being noticed on an Oppo phone as well.

For those unaware, OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo all come under the purview of one Chinese company named BBK Electronics. We were'nt able to independently verify these claims as we didn't have a OnePlus device.

Hopefully, OnePlus will fix the error soon, through a software update, in the immediate future.