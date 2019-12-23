Modi's Ramleela maidan U-turn shows BJP's is putting NRC on ice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion his government never discussed a nationwide NRC signals a tactical retreat by his dispensation in the face of widespread protests against the contentious issue, and the BJP is likely to put the matter on the back-burner for some time.

Modi's comments at a rally in Sunday delinking the Citizenship Amendment Act from the National Register of Citizens and distancing his government from NRC came in the wake of a number of top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party working president J P Nadda, asserting that a nation-wide NRC will be carried out.

During his reply to the discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Shah had told Lok Sabha on December 9 that the Modi government will definitely roll out a nation-wide NRC to identify and expel infiltrators.

Nadda had last week struck a hardline tone amid protests in different parts of the country, saying the CAA will be implemented across the country and so will the NRC.