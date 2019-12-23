Modi vs Modi: When Prime Minister contradicted himself on NRC

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that all the people protesting his government’s promise to conduct a pan-India National Register of Citizens were misguided and had fallen prey to untruths spread by the Opposition.

Now a video is doing rounds on social media, which has two parts one in which PM Modi is giving an interview to a leading news channel, during which he said, "If people are getting worried then there should be a discussion on the NRC. There is no country who doesn't have data of its own citizen."