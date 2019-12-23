‘Didn’t know you could play badminton without a spine’: Saina Nehwal called out for comment on Modi’s speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at Ramlila Maidan, on Sunday, was heard with interest by all and has evoked mixed response, especially, when the Constitution (Amendment) Act (CAA) continues to affect the society.

Former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav was critical of the CAA.

"The CAA has destroyed the right to equality enshrined in our Constitution. The NRC will effect the migrant poor, tribals and even holy men who wander without any worldly belongings. We should learn meaning of religion from them and not from those who lust for power," he tweeted.